Congratulations Pour In From Kay Adams, Brock Bowers & More as Chargers Star Announces Pregnancy News

Life has been moving pretty fast for Ladd McConkey, both on the field and at home. Just as Los Angeles Chargers training camp was getting into full swing in early August, the Year 3 wideout and his wife, Sydney, initially teased that their family was expanding on August 3, 2026.

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Sydney shared a candid photo booth carousel holding up their first ultrasound strips with the caption: “+ one more 🧸🤍👼🏻 baby mcconkey coming 2027,” prompting an emotional reaction from Ladd in the comments: “I can’t wait to be parents with you❤️❤️.”

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Now, the couple, who have been sweethearts since high school, have taken the celebration a step further. Stepping in front of the camera for an outdoor photoshoot on the beach with a bouquet of baby’s breath and white roses, sonograms, a picnic basket, and a pearl-white onesie, they officially posted a gender reveal on Instagram through a carousel. One of the photos had the phrase “It’s a Boy” engraved in the sand.

“Baby boy, we can’t wait to meet you 🩵🧸🪽,” the post was captioned.

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Naturally, big names across the football world quickly flooded the post. Las Vegas Raiders First Team All-Pro TE Brock Bowers dropped in to write: “Let’s go! Congrats🙌”

Bowers and McConkey played together at the University of Georgia, winning back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 before entering the AFC West as division rivals in 2024, with the former being picked 13th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Raiders.

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Media personality Kay Adams also commented in celebration: “😍🩵🩵🩵” under Sydney and Ladd’s gender reveal pictures. The Up & Adams host has been backing Ladd McConkey since his pre-draft days. She has regularly highlighted his route-running crispness and chemistry with Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Speaking of Herbert, his newly engaged fiancée, Madison Beer, had commented on the McConkey couple’s last post where they revealed Sydney’s pregnancy with a cute expression: “cryyyyingggg!!!! love u both 🤍”

Former Georgia DB Kelee Ringo posted: “Blessings brother🙏🏾”, while another former Bulldogs teammate, Jackson Meeks, playfully suggested: “Hey, Jackson is a great name😂❗️”

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Out of his current teammates, Chargers veteran DE Bud Dupree added a simple “🔥” emoji to show love for his young teammate.

The Chargers franchise’s official Instagram account made sure to welcome the news, commenting: “future WR on the way” beneath the post.

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Renowned NFL athletic trainer Bobby Stroupe also congratulated McConkey with “Congrats Ladd!”

The great news comes at a crucial stage in Ladd McConkey’s career, as the former 34th overall pick of the 2024 Draft will look to have a great Year 3 before entering the final year of his contract in 2027.

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Following his selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, McConkey proposed to Sydney in July 2024. The couple tied the knot on April 12, 2025, in Georgia. A wedding photograph of McConkey celebrating alongside Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers went viral online, showing how close those Georgia teammates remain today.

On the field, McConkey hit the ground running for the Chargers. The receiver hauled in 82 passes for 1,149 yards and 7 TDs across 16 games as a rookie in 2024. He immediately stepped up as Justin Herbert’s top target alongside Quentin Johnston under HC Jim Harbaugh’s new offense.

The gender reveal couldn’t have come at a better time. Just days earlier, McConkey took a hard hit against the Arizona Cardinals in the 3rd quarter while running a route, leaving the season opener with a painful rib injury despite putting up five receptions for 82 yards and one receiving touchdown.

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Despite the loss, Ladd McConkey was one of the better performers on the field for the LA Chargers. HC Jim Harbaugh has labelled his case as “day-to-day.” The wideout missed Wednesday’s team practice, putting his participation on Sunday against divisional rivals the Las Vegas Raiders in jeopardy.

Apart from the NFL fraternity, congratulations kept pouring in from other fans too.

One user wrote: “Let’s goooo I am so happy for you guys”, while another added: “Little Ladd! Congratulations!!!!”

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“Awe!!!! Congratulations, so beyond happy and excited for y’all!!!! These are the sweetest pictures of y’all!!!!” Another fan wrote under the gender reveal.