Chargers Deliver “Hard No” to Every NFL Team Interested in Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey

The time is ticking for the Los Angeles Chargers after a disastrous start to the 2026 season, but the franchise has not given up yet. Sitting at 0-7, the Chargers have become an obvious target for rivals looking to dominate the league as the trade deadline approaches on November 10. But the Chargers have already made their stance clear.

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SleeperNFL reported on X, “The Chargers have received calls from rival GMs on QB Justin Herbert and WR Ladd McConkey, per @RapSheet. They told the teams they have zero interest and it’s a ‘hard no’.”

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The Chargers have held on to their commitment to keeping their offensive core intact even after the team’s disappointing loss. GM Joe Hortiz is not interested in entertaining any trade discussions that involve QB Justin Herbert or Ladd McConkey. Their losing streak has raised questions about whether the franchise should trade its talented players and collect draft capital for the future.

However, as per reports, the front office is unwilling to follow that path.

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There is a clear reason why they are hesitating to move Herbert. The QB is under contract through 2029 and is the face of the franchise. Though his performance has been through some of the team’s offensive struggles, the Chargers know that trading him would mean giving up the player with the potential to turn the game around.

The Chargers would not risk losing their most important offensive piece. Meanwhile, McConkey’s situation is also the same. He has become a reliable receiver of the Chargers’ passing attack, and his rookie contract lasts through the end of the next season.

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McConkey is averaging a career-high 16.8 yards per reception. If they move him, that would mean selling a young offensive weapon before the team has even tried to build the right opportunity around him. Interestingly, Herbert and McConkey are not the only players who are gaining attention ahead of the deadline.

Veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack is also a potential trade option, as the 35-year-old is playing on an expiring contract. But HC Jim Harbaugh has made it clear that he will not trade the players, who he believes can turn the game around.

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“I think one of the things we were all put on this earth, one of the things we were all put on this earth to do, was to handle both success and loss,” Jim Harbaugh said last month, according to The Athletic. “To do that with the same passion and enthusiasm and to show that you belong. That it can be turned around and there is winning football, that’s what we’re doing as a team.”

Mack has also expressed his desire to stay in Los Angeles, noting that he wants to help the Chargers win despite their setback.

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While rival teams are looking to strengthen their roster for the remainder of the season, the Chargers are focused on making a comeback on their existing talent.