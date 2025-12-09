ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Issues Forced Apology to Justin Herbert After Aggressive Week 14 Behavior Draws Attention

After the MNF clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Justin Herbert was involved in an awkward moment. ESPN‘s Laura Rutledge wanted to conduct an immediate post-game interview with the Chargers QB1. However, Herbert was in no mood and hence rushed through the interaction with short answers, expressing his apprehension. As fans criticized Rutledge’s approach during the interview, the sideline reporter issued what seemed like a forced apology to the Chargers star.

“Rough day at the office 🤣🤣 let’s all have a good laugh and move on!” Laura Rutledge shared on X.

Despite this awkward end, the day belonged to Herbert and the Chargers as they pulled off an important 22-19 victory over the Eagles.

