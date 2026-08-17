“Everyone Watches Women’s Sports”: Jim Harbaugh Sends Strong Message With T-Shirt at Chargers Camp

Los Angeles Chargers hosted their second Women in Sports Day at training camp on Sunday. The day was filled with familiar faces, friendship bracelets, and a special message from head coach Jim Harbaugh himself.

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“EVERYONE WATCHES WOMEN’S SPORTS,” read Harbaugh’s shirt, along with those of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary.

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The team was joined by UCLA, the LA Sparks, Angel City FC, and Togethxr. The white shirts worn by the coaches were created by Togethxr and Nike.

Togethxr was founded by four elite women in sports: FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel, and WNBA star Sue Bird. They created it together with co-founder Jessica Robertson.

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To reshape public perception of women’s sports, the organization has rallied around a powerful statement: “Everyone watches women’s sports.”

Robertson explained how the motto became a reality. In 2023, when she and her co-founders were attending the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Dallas, all records of viewership were being broken. It became ESPN’s most-viewed Final Four weekend, totaling around 6.5 million viewers.

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“We looked at each other and said, ‘everyone watches women’s sports,’” Robertson said in 2025, per In Style. “[They wanted to] create an anthem that people of all kinds are proud to wear on their chests because it represents their values.”

During the Chargers event, Togethxr handed out posters, stickers, and friendship bracelets to fans who attended the practice. It also featured a “Future Is Female Panel,” player interactions with girls’ youth flag football players, and a women’s flag football coaching clinic.

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Last year as well, the team had a panel of speakers. It included ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, three-time Olympic medalist April Ross, Director of Talent Marketing at Excel Sports Management Ashley Kirby, and Robertson.

“When I was growing up, women didn’t really do what I do for a living, so I think it’s important for girls to see that it’s something they can aspire to and pursue,” Kimes said last year.

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“I think whenever people ask me, ‘How can we get more women doing what you do, or women in coaching jobs, women in marketing?’ You have to build the pipeline. It is about, in our level, finding women and elevating, but it’s also about finding younger women and giving them not just a role model, but also concrete advice.”

By wearing those shirts, Harbaugh and company showed their support and spread the message that every talented athlete across all sports deserves the spotlight. And Togethxr provides that “unapologetic platform where representation and equality is the norm.”

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The organization’s purpose is to change the harsh reality of sports media coverage.

“WOMEN make up 44% of all athletes yet only receive 16% of sports media coverage. TOGETHXR EXISTS TO CHANGE THAT,” says Togethxr’s official website.

The Chargers’ event highlighted that message by bringing together fans, players, and leaders from women’s sports across different leagues. By wearing the slogan on their shirts, Harbaugh and his staff showed support for the growth and visibility of women’s athletics