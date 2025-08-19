Fact Check: Is Justin Herbert Dating Madison Beer? All about Chargers QB’s Relationships

Justin Herbert finally stepped onto the field this preseason, making his first start after waiting two games. Chargers fans were excited to see their quarterback take real snaps with his receivers. However, Herbert is also making headlines off the field. Could the young QB be the NFL’s next crossover into the pop music world?

That’s the question fans are asking after new rumors linked him to singer-songwriter Madison Beer. A few years back, rumors suggested Justin Herbert was dating sports reporter Taylor Bisciotti. Fast-forward to the present, his connection to Beer has been gaining more traction. Many are wondering if Herbert is following in the footsteps of Travis Kelce and Josh Allen, who also made headlines with high-profile relationships. So, where did all of this begin? A fan photo sparked it.

Some fans spotted Justin Herbert on the set of Madison Beer’s new music video. In the viral picture, Beer wore a white dress, while Herbert stood next to her in a navy shirt, black pants, and a cap turned backward. His face wasn’t even fully clear, yet fans didn’t hesitate to claim it was him. And just like that, speculation exploded across social media. Some fans even joked that Herbert has officially entered “celebrity dating season.”

Now, Madison Beer isn’t new to this kind of attention. She has been Grammy-nominated, toured worldwide, and gained millions of fans across social media. She’s also had her fair share of high-profile relationships, including TikTok star Nick Austin and football legend David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn.

But here’s where things get interesting: Madison Beer attended several Chargers games in the past year. At first, it looked like casual fandom. Last year, she showed up at SoFi Stadium during a matchup against the Denver Broncos, where the Chargers won 34-27. Nobody thought much of it then. But now fans have been wondering, was she just a football fan, or was she there for something else? With Herbert now linked to her, those appearances look different in hindsight.

Has Justin Herbert been dating Madison Beer for a while?

That crossover between sports and celebrity isn’t slowing down anytime soon. As it turns out, fans didn’t stop at one viral photo of Herbert and Beer. They went digging. Some noticed that Beer followed Annie Buerk, who happens to be the girlfriend of Herbert’s teammate, Cameron Dicker. That tiny detail was enough to send the internet into overdrive.

It’s almost like piecing together a puzzle that could convince people that the Chargers QB and the pop star are LA’s newest “it” couple. But is this true? Let’s be honest, NFL players crossing over into pop culture isn’t new. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have practically turned football into a mainstream entertainment show. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got married this year. So, would it be shocking if Justin Herbert and Madison Beer were next?

Indeed, some people argue that this could be great for the Chargers. Herbert is already a star on the field, but Los Angeles is a tough sports market. A relationship with a celebrity like Madison Beer, who has 20.5 million TikTok followers and more than 40 million on Instagram, could bring new fans into the fold. Imagine thousands of her fans tuning into Chargers games just to see Herbert. That’s huge exposure.

Still, it’s important to note that neither Herbert nor Beer has confirmed anything. So, should we take these rumors seriously? Or is it just offseason gossip? It’s too early to say, but it’s also hard to ignore how quickly this story has gained traction. People clearly want to believe it, and sometimes that kind of buzz becomes a story on its own. Right now, all we can say for sure is this: Justin Herbert is now part of a bigger pop culture conversation, whether he likes it or not.