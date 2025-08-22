Good News Elusive for Chargers as Quentin Johnston Struggles With Concussion Recovery

The Chargers just can’t catch a break. It all began when HC Jim Harbaugh had to cancel a joint practice with the Rams because injuries were stacking up. Then came the real gut punch. Justin Herbert lost one of his most important weapons. Rashawn Slater, who had just signed a massive contract extension with the Chargers, tore his patellar tendon in a non-contact drill, which ended his season before even before it even began. That’s it, right? Things can’t get any worse? Sadly, yes. In the preseason matchup against the Rams, WR Quentin Johnston was chasing down a ball from Justin Herbert along the sideline when disaster struck.

Rams’ safety Tanner Ingle came barrelling in and landed a shoulder-to-shoulder hit to Quentin Johnston. The wideout then landed flat on his back with his arms outstretched. He didn’t move for several moments, as the trainers rushed to him and eventually carted him off. It was a frightening sight for fans at the SoFi Stadium. But Jim Harbaugh tried to calm nerves afterward. “Quentin suffered a concussion, and that’s never a good thing. But the way it looked, it could have been a lot worse. He was talking… remembered the play. He was moving good,” the head coach said. That sounded somewhat reassuring. But was it really good news? Not quite.

Rumors now suggest that Quentin Johnston is still battling concussion symptoms as Week 1 nears. That’s a major setback for Justin Herbert, who had just begun building chemistry with him in the preseason. Johnston’s own frustration was clear. Before leaving the field on the cart, he sat up and slammed his gloves to the ground. Did the wideout already sense what this meant for his team when he suffered that hit in the preseason game?

The Chargers expected Quentin Johnston to anchor the receiving corps this season. After all, he’s coming off a breakout year with 55 catches, 711 yards, and 8 TDs. That was a big leap from his rookie year, in which he had just 431 yards. Plus, he had been durable, missing only 2 games in two years. Losing him now, right before the opener, feels like another cruel twist of fate for the Chargers.

So who steps up if Johnston can’t go? Right now, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Tre Harris look like the next men in the O-line. Against the Rams, Harris caught 6 passes for 85 yards. Meanwhile, Lambert-Smith, who stepped in after Quentin Johnson went out, grabbed 2 for 66 yards. Those weren’t just solid numbers – they were timely. That kind of depth in the WR room could be exactly what Justin Herbert needs with Johnston sidelined. Still, let’s be real. Can the rookies carry the load in Week 1 with Johnston still out with a concussion? That’s asking a lot.

Quentin Johnston battles with recovery close to the regular season

Jim Harbaugh has yet to give a verdict on Quentin Johnston’s Week 1 availability. And that makes sense because concussions don’t follow a strict timeline. In the NFL, players usually miss at least one game, but then recovery can also drag on. So, while Johnston remains in the league’s protocol, he will be monitored closely by team doctors. But there is a glimmer of hope.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim just reported that Quentin Johnston returned to practice on August 21. The wideout hasn’t been fully cleared, but just being back on the field is progress. If he keeps practicing, he could be ready for the Sept. 5 season opener against the Chiefs. That would be huge. Why? Because Jim Harbaugh had already admitted that Justin Herbert’s biggest weakness is the group around him. And, the Chargers aren’t just waiting on Quentin Johnston to fill the holes in the OL. Guard Mekhi Becton also hasn’t practiced since July 28. Why? Becton has a “minor” injury. So, if both Becton and Johnston miss time, Jim Harbaugh faces another major reshuffle.

That’s a nightmare for any quarterback. Too many changes up front can kill the timing between Herbert and his OL. And worst of all, it can leave the QB exposed. But here’s what stands out, though: players like Quentin Johnston represent the future of this offense. On paper, the OL looks shaky right now. But if Johnston can return quickly and build on last year’s progress, the picture looks brighter. A week or two without Jonson might be manageable. But a long-term absence, however, could derail early-season momentum for the Chargers.