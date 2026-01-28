Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh’s Son Announces Major Health Update Days After Concerning Hospitalization News

Essentials Inside The Story Jim Harbaugh’s son shares first update after Washington medical scare.

Two hospital nights reveal lingering uncertainty despite clean evaluations.

Recovery brings firm six-month restrictions and an unclear path forward.

Jim Harbaugh’s son, James, has finally given an update on his medical condition. Following the Los Angeles Chargers’ postseason exit in the Wild Card Round against the Patriots, head coach Harbaugh went through a family medical crisis. While hiking in Washington, James experienced a seizure and was admitted to the hospital. His latest social media post brought some relief to his family and friends.

“So, first of all, yes, I’m doing much better now,” posted James Harbaugh on his Instagram story, updating his followers. “As maybe you saw, two weeks ago I had a seizure (for the first time in my life) on a hike here in WA and spent two days in the hospital. It took a while to be fully ‘up to speed’ mentally, but – like I said, I’m doing much better now, and I’m overwhelmed by how many of you guys checked in on me.”

The 29-year-old just went through one of the scariest phases of his life. He started hallucinating on the hiking trip, then went on to have full seizures, and finally collapsed and fell on a rock. Thankfully, all the medical examinations showed that everything was normal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits via Instagram, @jamesharbaugh

Although he is recovering, the doctors and James have yet to determine the cause of the seizures. He suffered it for the first time in his life and has already been denied permission to drive for the next six months. All these precautions are being taken so that he does not have to go through the same medical crisis. Unfortunately, it put a temporary stop to all of his outings.

James has a great bond with his father, Jim Harbaugh. Despite never following his father into the gridiron, James declared himself to be the biggest Chargers fan, and his social media accounts can attest to that. In the same manner, Jim supported his son after he came out in November 2016. However, the HC is yet to release any statement on his son’s recovery. He is currently busy with his team, especially after they hired a new offensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike McDaniel speaks up on Justin Herbert in his first interview as the OC

The Los Angeles Chargers replaced former OC Greg Roman with Mike McDaniel, who had his first interview as the new OC on Tuesday. He highlighted how he plans on taking Justin Herbert to the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“There’s a lot of incredible plays Justin has made,” said Mike McDaniel during the press conference, via Alex Insdorf on X. “He’s firmly capable and sometimes as a coach you can rely upon that a little too much.” He explained further, “It can be taxing over time for a player to necessitate an incredible play too often to be able to score points and win football games. So you try to take it off of him by creating some low cost, high reward offense that he’s firmly capable of doing but maybe a player of lesser talent would be capable of doing as well.”

Herbert recorded a 66.4% pass completion rate for 3,727 passing yards and scored 26 touchdowns. He has a quarterback and passer rating of 60.7 and 94.1, respectively. Due to his impressive performance, Herbert also made it to the Pro Bowl.

Despite the 27-year-old’s capabilities, he has never reached the Super Bowl. He has three postseason nods, but failed to go past the Wild Card Round every time. The new OC is looking to change that.

ADVERTISEMENT

60 times this season, opponents sacked Herbert and landed numerous hits on him. McDaniel will try to change that by eliminating the hurdles that have plagued the Chargers’ passing game. He wants the QB to continue with his natural play without being pressured into interceptions or incomplete passes while throwing the ball into tight corners.

In Miami, McDaniel achieved the same thing. In his first season as the Dolphins’ HC in 2022, he took them to the playoffs. It was the first time since 2016. In the following season, the Dolphins had one of the best offenses in the league. The franchise recorded 364.5 YPG in total offense and 265.4 YPG in passing offense. During that season, they also set the Super Bowl era record of scoring 70 points in a game, when they defeated the Broncos 70-20.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the new OC already deciding his coaching trajectory, it now remains to be seen how far he takes the franchise’s offense, especially after his take on Justin Herbert’s improvement. Also, it will be interesting to see how well the HC and OC work together in the upcoming season.