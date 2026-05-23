“I Got Cheated On”: Madison Beer Shares How Her Heartbreaks Led to Relationship With Chargers QB Justin Herbert

For Madison Beer, painful past experiences shaped the way she approached her relationship with Justin Herbert. But the heartbreak she went through also changed her perspective on people as a whole, and it’s not something she particularly likes about herself.

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“We talk about it all the time, where I’m like, ‘Everything happened exactly how it was meant to and led us to be together,’” Beer said on Your Dreams. “I just feel like I have a lot of love that I’m willing to give, and I try not to let that be changed by heartbreak, but sometimes it can change you and make you cold.”

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Beer was cheated on in several past relationships, and it changed not only how she viewed future partners, but also how she viewed other women, even though she knew it was unfair.

“Even regarding friendships, when I got cheated on in some of my past relationships, it made me look at women differently, and I hate that part so much because, of course, I fully believe the man who cheated is the problem and not her,” Beer admitted.

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Before Beer found love with Los Angeles Chargers QB Herbert, she went through several relationships, some of which were public. They included Brooklyn Beckham, Zack Bia, Nick Austin, and Jack Gilinsky. Among them, her breakup with Gilinsky, a popular personality from the now-defunct app Vine, was believed to be the most painful. Their relationship ended after a leaked recording allegedly captured Gilinsky verbally abusing Beer.

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Her brief relationship with Brooklyn, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, reportedly faded because of the long distance. Meanwhile, her relationship with DJ and club promoter Zack Bia turned into an on-and-off romance before officially ending in 2019. That breakup did not appear to be easy for Madison.

“Oof, I really owe myself the biggest apology for puttin’ up with sh*t I never deserved,” Maddison wrote in a now-deleted X post in March 2019. The split was messy, but it was believed to be the inspiration behind her superhit single “Selfish”, which was released in 2020.

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Madison then moved on with Nick Austin, and the two stayed together for several years before breakup rumors surfaced in 2024. Neither of them publicly confirmed the reason behind the split, but they eventually stopped appearing together, all but confirming it.

Thankfully, her current relationship with Herbert appears far more stable. It remains unclear how the two first met, but rumors began circulating in August 2025 when the NFL star was spotted at one of her shoots. Soon after, they made the relationship public by attending events together.

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In October, Herbert was spotted kissing Beer before a Chargers vs. Commanders game at SoFi Stadium. A few days later, the two attended a Lakers game together while sitting courtside.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz praised Justin Herbert for being open with his relationship

It is not just Madison and Herbert enjoying their relationship. The Los Angeles Chargers are also happy to see their franchise quarterback in such a positive and public relationship with the singer.

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Herbert has never been someone who chased attention. He has always kept his personal life private and stayed away from the spotlight. But ever since his relationship with Beer became public, a different side of him has been seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Herbert (@justinherbert) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

On Friday, Herbert surprised fans by appearing in Beer’s new music video for “lovergirl,” a track from her newly released album, Locket Deluxe. The video shows the couple hugging, kissing, dancing on a beach, sharing a photobooth, and playing cards together.

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Chargers GM Joe Hortiz also talked about Herbert’s appearance in the video and seemed genuinely happy for the quarterback.

“It shows he’s stud number one. He’s in music videos now. They’re not asking me to get in any.” Joe Hortiz said on the Up & Adams show. “He’s in a great spot with her. That’s his personal life.”

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The host, Kay Adams, also said she loved seeing Herbert become more comfortable and open in the public eye. Hortiz agreed. “Listen, I have a wife,” Hortiz added. “You find someone you love, and you wanna be around them.”

For Herbert, that person is Beer.