“I Hope He Retires”: Ex-Chargers Player Urges Justin Herbert to Walk Away While Accusing Franchise of Not Valuing Him

The Los Angeles Chargers have stumbled into their 2026 season with a 0-2 start, a record they haven’t experienced in the Justin Herbert era since 2023, when they ended up finishing with a dismal 5-12 record. To add to the concern, their franchise quarterback looked completely out of sync in his recent outing against the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed just 15 of 27 passes with a disappointing 15.6 QBR.

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On the flip side, Raiders QB Kirk Cousins completed 9 of 29 passes with a 65.5 QBR. So, even with the culture change under head coach Jim Harbaugh, deep postseason success is still nowhere in sight, and back-to-back losses to open the year have former Chargers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko questioning if the organization has built a good enough roster around Herbert to ever contend for a Super Bowl.

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“They (Chargers) got b–t b—y smacked from the Patriots last year, and everybody was saying, Breiden Fehoko, all you do is care about clicks, likes, and trolls. But when you’ve been there, and you put your blood, sweat, and tears into an organization, and you know the ins and outs, I’m finally glad y’all got to see what I’ve been knowing for a long time. They don’t value linemen,” said Breiden Fehoko in a video posted on his X.

“They don’t value their star quarterback. I hope he either retires and rides off to the sunset, or I hope he demands a trade and goes to another team. This organization is piss poor; it’s poverty, and they need to sell the f—— team. So bad.”

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Breiden Fehoko has been vocal about his frustrations with the franchise, and his remarks are quite a message for Justin Herbert. The ex-Chargers player argued on roster construction and whether the Chargers are doing enough to protect their franchise QB.

Herbert’s numbers just added more value to that criticism. Through the Chargers’ first two games, the team has suffered consecutive 26-14 defeats. In Week 2, against the Raiders, Herbert threw for 192 yards, one TD, and two INTs and was sacked three times. The offense struggled consistently to support its QB. But Fehoko’s frustration this time was also aimed at the front office.

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“When you have a general manager who cares about comp picks more than building the team to maximize your star quarterback’s Super Bowl window, when you have ownership who doesn’t value the trenches…this is the product to get,” Fehoko added.

Fehoko has also previously criticized Harbaugh on The Breiden Fehoko Show, claiming him to be a fraud and questioning whether the head coach is the right person to lead the franchise. Harbaugh fell to a 0-2 record for the first time ever in his coaching career, according to ESPN.

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The head coach believes that the team is supposed to correct and learn from its mistakes, whereas in their Week 2 game, the quarterback was frustrated with the Chargers’ performance against the Raiders.

“That’s not good enough, and we can’t expect to win games like that when we’re playing like that. If we’re not playing up to our standard, that’s on us to fix it,” Herbert said after the game.

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Fehoko’s call for Herbert to walk away may sound extreme, but it exposes a glaring frustration that is becoming impossible to ignore in LA. If a head coaching change under Jim Harbaugh cannot fix the underlying issues, the franchise risks wasting its star quarterback’s prime.