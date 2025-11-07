J.K. Dobbins Demands Action Against Illegal Tackle After Broncos RB Hurt in Play Ignored by Refs

The Denver Broncos came into the Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders with high confidence. But it was a hard-fought victory. The Broncos’ 10-7 win over the Raiders was overshadowed by a controversial play that left running back J.K. Dobbins demanding the NFL take action.

As the NFL continues its crackdown on dangerous hits, a play ignored by officials in Denver has become the latest flashpoint, with Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins publicly calling for a review of what he deemed an illegal tackle. In the 3rd quarter, on 2nd and 20 down at Vegas 43 yards, QB Bo Nix passed the ball to Dobbins. He ran the ball for 2 yards before the Raiders’ DE Tyree Wilson tackled him.

He first limped and walked towards the medical tent on the sidelines. But he did not go inside the tent and sat along with other RBs. While the referees did not give any flags or call any penalties, J.K. Dobbins demanded strict action from the referees. He claimed that they missed a hip drop tackle. But there’s no reason for fans to worry. The RB confirmed he was okay.

The fans are hoping that the league’s video monitoring team will definitely check the play and impose a fine or suspension.

Earlier, the Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu did not change his ways. The league fined him $23,186 in Week 4 and $46,372 for a Week 8 violation. But for his 3rd hip-drop tackle on wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the league suspended him for 1 game. However, former linebacker and hearing officer Derrick Brooks, who handled the appeal, overturned the suspension. The league fined him $100,000.

The same thing could happen to Wilson if the league finds gaps in the play. Overall, the game was pretty smooth for J.K. Dobbins. He was the top running back from both sides with 18 carries for 77 yards. He also recorded 1 reception for 7 yards. And the team is glad that he isn’t injured, considering the fact that how good he is when healthy.

J.K. Dobbins recalled his two maj0r injuries

J.K. Dobbins is quietly proving what he’s always believed when he’s healthy – he’s a problem for the opponents. After battling injuries for years and bouncing from Baltimore to L.A. before signing a one-year, $2 million deal in Denver, he’s finally showing his full potential. Ironically, the Chargers passed on re-signing him, choosing to draft Omarion Hampton and bring Najee Harris – both now injured.

Dobbins, who’s missed 49 games in his career, doesn’t buy the “injury-prone” tag.

“People say I have injury issues, but I don’t,” Dobbins said. “I’ve had two major injuries. That’s it. It’s not like I’m rolling ankles or missing random games. One took two years because my whole knee got blown off. That’s not injury-prone. That’s just bad luck.”

And he’s backing it up on the field. With over 600 rushing yards, a 5.3 average, and four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins has given Denver the steady run game they’ve missed for years. If he keeps rolling like this, that one-year bargain deal is about to turn into a major payday.