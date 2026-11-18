The Los Angeles Chargers needed a break, and after a 0-8 start, no one needed it more than Jim Harbaugh. You could see it on his face in the locker room. “Who’s got it better than us?” he called out as he rallied his team. The coach, known for being tough on his players, was handing out high-fives.

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But one player was missing from the action on the field, and he had criticized the team just days before the win: Bud Dupree. Dupree missed Week 6 with an injury, but this time, the edge rusher didn’t play a single defensive snap in the Week 10 win. The timing hasn’t gone unnoticed.

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“Ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Ravens, Dupree was listed as inactive — which could have very well been due to a last second injury — but many are speculating whether his absence was for disciplinary reasons,” New York Post’s Valentina Martinez reported Tuesday.

At a press conference on Friday, Dupree voiced his frustration with the team’s direction. With the Chargers struggling and their roster decisions under scrutiny, the 12-year veteran challenged reporters to take their toughest questions to the people making decisions for the team, not the players.

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“Don’t ask hard questions to us; ask hard questions to them. Ask the hard questions. Everybody pull they cameras out and go upstairs and ask questions to them. Everybody. Walk upstairs and ask them.”

The frustration isn’t really a surprise. General manager Joe Hortiz went into the season with the most cap space in the league to build the roster. Since then, the 0-8 start has put both the team and Harbaugh on the hot seat. Still, the Chargers didn’t budge. There was no fire sale before the trade deadline, and a reported Daiyan Henley trade fell through.

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Both the Chargers and Harbaugh insisted the team would turn things around. But with Harbaugh taking much of the blame for their failures so far, would he go so far as to bench Dupree for speaking out?

Harbaugh’s demanding personality is well known. He has made players come in on days when other teams were given a break. As Joe Staley put it, “ If you’re a Harbaugh guy, you’re in his camp and if you’re not, you’re very against him.”

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Despite that reputation, the benching doesn’t appear to be about the criticism, and Dupree’s numbers tell the story. He has played 73 defensive snaps this season, and his playing time has dropped steadily as the season has gone on.

He played 23 snaps in Week 1, 19 in Week 2, 16 in Week 3 and 13 in Week 4. That fell to just two snaps in Week 5, before an injury sidelined him. Since then, Dupree has been used mostly on special teams.

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The more likely explanation is that Harbaugh simply changed up the defense. After all, that’s what he said the team planned to do heading into the bye week.

“First of all, it’s a team effort, and we’re going to look at the film. We’re going to address our issues, where we can get better, and just keep working. That’s highly motivated and dedicated to getting this right… We’re the only ones that have the opportunity to change it, to fix it. And that’s what we’re going to do, go back to work. I have not been in this position that many times either, here as a coach. But I know we have to be dedicated ourselves to getting this turned. That’s where we’re at.”

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It looks like it worked against the Ravens. Derrick Henry, one of the league’s top running backs, was held to 10 yards on 10 carries. Baltimore finished with just 16 rushing yards on 15 attempts and didn’t gain a single rushing yard in the first half.

Harbaugh sang the defense’s praises after the game. “There was a heck of a run wall, big emphasis on that. I thought that was really good. Linebackers played extremely well, edges were putting the pressure on too. Trying not let him get started. They got us on a few things, guys just battled the whole night.”

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips agreed. “D-Line resetting the line of scrimmage, linebackers rolling downhill hard, corners showing up on the perimeter and safeties filling in where needed. It’s a blessing we had 11 guys that can do that.”

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That formula might stick. After the 23-20 win over the Ravens, Harbaugh made his goal for the rest of the season clear. “Thrilled, let’s do it every week. Good to see the smiles back on the faces.”

As for Dupree, special teams may be where he gets his chances for now. He hasn’t been effective on defense this season, with just three solo tackles and no sacks. If he makes an impact on special teams, he could work his way back into the defensive rotation.