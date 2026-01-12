Jim Harbaugh Announces Stance on Firing Greg Roman Amid Concerning Justin Herbert Update

Fans present at the Gillette Stadium witnessed a completely unexpected set of events during the recent clash between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite holding a season record of 11-6, they couldn’t handle the Patriots’ defense, ultimately losing with a final score of 16-3. While it all came upon their offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, the team’s head coach, Jim Harbaugh, confirmed his stance on firing the coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re gonna look at that and everything,” Harbaugh said, while denying a direct and confirmed answer to the query.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…