Jim Harbaugh Assigns Blame for Ditching Sean McVay After Rams & Chargers Cancelled Joint Practice

What was supposed to be a lively clash between the Chargers and the Rams in a midweek joint practice (Aug 13), well, it’s off the table now. The City of Angels was ready for both LA squads to see some padded, competitive work in together. But according to Rams coach Sean McVay, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh pulled the plug, citing injury concerns that made the risk outweigh the reward. But what did he exactly say?

“Unfortunately, we’ll have to cancel that practice with the Chargers,” he said. “I think they’re a little banged up. Talked to Coach Harbaugh. Bummer that we weren’t able to get that done, but I totally understand, and we’ll figure out a way to get great work against ourselves.” While it’s not the preseason headline fans were hoping for, McVay’s tone made it clear—this wasn’t a grudge, just a setback.

Because if you’ve been following the Bolts’ camp, you know it’s been rough on the health front. Their biggest blow came when left tackle Rashawn Slater went down for the year with a torn patellar tendon. But that wasn’t the end of it. This past Saturday, multiple players limped away from the field, including offensive lineman Branson Taylor and cornerback Donte Jackson. Add that the Chargers were the first to open training camp and have been grinding through an extra preseason game thanks to their Hall of Fame Game appearance, and you start to see Harbaugh’s point.

So, when Harbaugh finally addressed it, he backed McVay’s earlier comments. As team insider Eric Smith reported, “#Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh confirms the team won’t have joint practice Wednesday with the Rams. Said Bolts playing in four preseason games played a factor.” In other words, the Silver and Blue aren’t skipping work—they’re preserving what’s left of their roster’s legs before the real games start.

Meanwhile, over in Rams land, it’s a missed opportunity. McVay has always been a big believer in joint practices, seeing them as a crucial step in sharpening his squad before Week 1. The chance to spar with the Bolts’ starters could have been a perfect measuring stick. Still, he’s rolling with the change, shifting the focus to in-house sessions to keep his guys battle-ready.

Unlike Harbaugh, Sean McVay has positive news

So, while Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are scaling back, Sean McVay is already eyeing a new matchup. On Sunday, he confirmed the Rams are working on a backup plan—bringing in the New Orleans Saints for a Thursday scrimmage to replace the canceled Chargers session. McVay even hinted the deal’s close, saying it’s “more likely than not” they’ll make it happen, though final details still need to be locked in.

Interestingly, the Saints’ camp setup makes this pivot smoother. They train at UC Irvine, the same spot the Rams used before shifting to Loyola Marymount University. That proximity means less travel and more time on the field, something McVay values highly. And given his love for joint practices, a Thursday Saints session would turn a disappointment into a win.

But that’s not all the good news for Rams Nation. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially back after a wait. His ramp-up started Saturday and will carry through Monday with targeted individual drills. As McVay put it, “It was awesome. He looked good. He threw the ball really well. There were no limitations in terms of the types of throws. Deep, intermediate and short, we were moving the launch point. He felt really good, and we’re looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday. It was a good step in the right direction.”

And yes, McVay had some fun counting Stafford’s workload. “What would you guess, Gary? [laughter] He got around 60. I think it was 68 throws. [laughter] That’s what I would think. How’s that? I love you, man. [laughter] It was 60 plus though.” Looks like the Rams’ week is ending on a high note.