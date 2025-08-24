Jim Harbaugh Breaks Silence on Trey Lance’s Future at Chargers After Benching Justin Herbert

Jim Harbaugh walked into the press room after the Chargers’ preseason finale with the same mix of bluntness and intrigue he’s carried all summer. His team had just wrapped a four-game August run that felt less about the win-loss record and more about identity. A 34–7 romp over Detroit in Canton, a solid win over the Saints at home, and then two tight losses in L.A. and Santa Clara. The Chargers finished 2–2, but the scoreboard wasn’t what Harbaugh wanted to talk about.

His postgame words about Trey Lance landed like a carefully thrown dart, pointed, but not quite hitting the bullseye. “I don’t want to make any proclamations here tonight,” he told reporters, via Josh Dubow of the AP. “He’s put himself in a really good position.” That’s Harbaugh in pure form, praise wrapped in caution, a message that’s as much for the locker room as it is for the media.

The subtext? Lance has worked his way into the conversation. He wasn’t brought in to simply be a camp arm. Over four preseason games, he showed enough poise and playmaking to be more than just a long-shot depth piece. And when Justin Herbert was benched in the loss to San Francisco, the dynamic shifted. Harbaugh didn’t just give Lance reps; he gave him a stage.

Now the Chargers leave August with a 2–2 preseason record, but the more meaningful number might be one, the number of quarterback jobs Harbaugh has quietly turned into a competition. Herbert remains QB1, no debate. But the backup role? That’s Lance’s to lose. And if Harbaugh’s history tells us anything, it’s that he thrives when his quarterbacks feel a little uncomfortable.

