Jim Harbaugh Confirms Bad News For Chargers After Trey Lance Turned Heads at HOF Game

The Hall of Fame game between the Lions and Chargers has officially kicked football season off. Fans in Canton, Ohio, were treated to some exciting plays and standout performances from both teams… well, mostly from one team. The night began with emotional tributes to new Hall of Famers Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen, and Sterling Sharpe. This was a special moment for the Chargers, and the emphatic win made it even sweeter. While the team impressed overall, there’s one potential concern about the roster that might be troubling head coach Jim Harbaugh.

As preseason ramps up, the HC will need to take a close look at his roster, and one name has stood out: Nikko Reed. The rookie cornerback is making headlines as he consistently makes high-level plays in practice. During the presser, Harbaugh had some praise for Reed, saying he’s been pushing through some issues all camp but still playing well. The 22-year-old was spotted wearing a yellow non-contact jersey during practice, which usually means he’s not cleared for full contact yet.

“Nikko Reed, guy that’s been working through things all camp. But continues to work through them and play good,” Harbaugh said. The former Colorado star has continued to receive more love and praise from the fans after he showed up for the Chargers.

On Detroit’s opening drive, he broke up a second-and-18 pass. But he really turned heads on the next series as he stepped in front of a Kyle Allen, snagged the interception, and took off for a 60-yard return. That huge play set up a short 2-yard touchdown run by Kimani Vidal. Reed followed that up with a tackle on the very next kickoff. Talk about impact!

Apart from the coach, the Chargers’ Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter also praised the rookie after his performance at the camp on Monday. “I think he’s doing a great job, consistent, competitive, love where his head is at, love where he’s at,” Minter said. Harbaugh also had much praise from Zion Johnson for how well he played. “I thought Zion did good. Great player for us. Really had never played center. An offseason project. Probably the most athletic lineman, maybe our smartest. I thought he did a heck of a job,” he said

Reed wasn’t the only one making waves at the Hall of Fame Game.

Trey Lance’s thunderous performance stole the spotlight

The Chargers closed out the game with a dominant 34-7 win. While the result may not count in the regular-season standings, the player gets the chance to show their skills to the hosts. And Lance wasted no time in the matchup against the Detroit Lions. On the very first play, a kickoff fumble by the Lions handed the Chargers a chance.

Though Detroit’s defense initially held firm, Lance found tight end Will Dissly on fourth down for the opening touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead. The 25-year-old played nearly the entire game, staying in for the first three quarters. He finished 13-of-20 for 120 yards and two touchdowns. This performance marked a significant moment for Lance, who is still trying to establish himself after years of limited opportunities in San Francisco and Dallas.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions Jul 31, 2025 Canton, Ohio, USA Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance 5 throws in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Canton Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxGalvinx 20250731_lbm_bg7_067

Drafted third overall in 2021, with quite heavy draft capital changing hands, there was much hype around Lance. However, his career has been derailed by injuries and a lack of consistent playing time. In his absence, Brock Purdy took over in San Francisco while Lance was sidelined, and his move to the Cowboys saw him stuck behind Dak Prescott. Saturday’s game gave him a chance to show what he can do. And he made the most of it, dropping a powerful reminder that prior to his NFL slide, he had been doing it for a while.

Lance showed command of the offense, made smart throws, and used his mobility when needed. Even though it was a preseason game against backup defenders, his poise and decision-making stood out. The Chargers’ offense moved efficiently with him under center. Lance’s performance was hard to ignore. This might be the first real step toward changing the narrative.