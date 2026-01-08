Jim Harbaugh Confirms Whether Chargers Starters Will Change vs Patriots Amid Key Injury Updates

Essentials Inside The Story Jim Harbaugh addresses Chargers decisions before Patriots matchup.

The Los Angeles Chargers are all set to visit the New England Patriots in their home for a clash that will determine their fate in the Wild Card round. While many of their key players, including quarterback Justin Herbert, Jamaree Salyer, and others, were listed in the latest injury report, one major question that lingered around was, will there be any changes in the starters for the upcoming game? Extending a sigh of relief for the fans, their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, offered a fresh update.

“Yeah, the starters will be the starters, and he (Salyer) would start,” Harbaugh committed in a recent press conference.

Prior to that comment, Jim Harbaugh also confirmed that Salyer would be available at practice today and provided an update on his health, stating that he is “doing everything he can” to make progress and that his ankle is working through.

On the brighter side of things, the Los Angeles Chargers enter the matchup with quarterback Justin Herbert leading the offense. Herbert finished the regular season among league leaders in passing yards and attempts. The Chargers relied primarily on the passing game due to inconsistent rushing production and multiple offensive line injuries.

The offensive line allowed pressure at a rate higher than the league average, negatively impacting third-down efficiency. Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams remain the primary targets when healthy.

Jamaree Salyer, the left tackle, suffered a hamstring injury during the Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 21, 2025. He sustained the injury in the first quarter of the game and was unable to return, with Austin Deculus replacing him at left tackle for the rest of the matchup. The hamstring strain was serious enough that Salyer did not play in Week 17 or Week 18, and he was listed as inactive for those games.

Their QB, Justin Herbert, on the other hand, was dealing with a broken left hand late in the season. He sustained the injury earlier in December and underwent treatment while still playing in games. The hand injury affected his left (non-throwing) hand and required accommodation throughout subsequent games.

Herbert did not play in Week 18 vs. the Broncos, as the Chargers chose to rest him with the playoff spot already secured and prioritize health for the postseason. Backup Trey Lance started in his place. While fans were waiting for an update on his injury, Herbert did step up with one.

Justin Herbert drops injury update ahead of the Patriots clash

The Los Angeles Chargers enter Sunday night’s AFC Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots amid multiple injuries. While much of the focus has been on the Chargers’ offensive line issues, the condition of Justin Herbert is being closely monitored amid the hand injury. The team opened the practice week on Wednesday with several players limited or sidelined. However, Herbert showed really good signs of recovery by becoming a full participant.

“I’d say definitely not taking hits on it last week was probably pretty helpful,” Herbert told ESPN. “It limited kind of the swelling and just getting back to making sure that you have got full strength, being able to hold onto a football.”

The ongoing season saw Justin Herbert secure 26 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He also managed to gain 3727 yards, ranking 13th in the league so far. Another task on his to-do list is to win a playoff game. The Chargers lost their first playoff start in the 2022 season, when the Jaguars came back from a 27-point deficit and won 31-30. The previous season also saw them losing in the playoffs (32-12 to the Texans). While they still have a chance now, it is to be seen if Herbert steps back in full health.

