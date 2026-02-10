Jim Harbaugh Fires Chargers Coach After Hiring Offensive Assistant for Mike McDaniel

Essentials Inside The Story Main shakeup as Harbaugh resets Chargers’ offensive coaching staff

Exit rumors emerge amid playoff frustrations and rebuild push

McDaniel-led offense, cap space fuel AFC West buzz

The revolving door on the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coaching staff just spun again under Jim Harbaugh Mike McDaniel is now at the helm of the offense, and with buzz surrounding the new-look staff, it’s clear the Chargers are viewing this offseason as a complete rebuild.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The #Chargers and run game coordinator/tight ends coach Andy Bischoff are expected to part ways, sources tell @CBSSports,” wrote NFL reporter Matt Zenitz on X. “Means the team is set to have five new offensive coaches next season. He helped rookie Oronde Gadsden rank 11th among NFL TEs with 664 receiving yards.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Bischoff, Los Angeles posted a solid 22–12 record across the 2024 and 2025 seasons and reached the playoffs both years, but the postseason told a harsher story. A 0-2 playoff record could be another factor in Bischoff’s future, which is more or less confirmed as the coach is about to be fired by Jim Harbaugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harbaugh didn’t wait around after the season ended early in their Wild Card exit. The franchise fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin after the loss to the Patriots.

From there, the focus shifted to building a new offensive staff. Mike McDaniel is now the offensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

With McDaniel as the centerpiece of the new offense, the Chargers are reportedly bringing in former Jets and Dolphins head coach Adam Gase as an assistant coach to oversee the passing game.

Though McDaniel’s new assistant and he never coached the same team at the same time, their paths have been similar. Mike McDaniel and Adam Gase are now reunited in Los Angeles after both once served as the Miami Dolphins’ head coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gase’s career arc is the reason this hire stands out in the bigger picture. He made his name quickly as Denver’s offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014, during Peyton Manning’s historic run when the Broncos scored a record 606 points in 2013.

Amid the other coaching staff changes, the latest twist came when an X post suggested that run game coordinator and tight ends coach Andy Bischoff is expected to part ways with the Chargers, per CBS Sports, setting NFL social timelines buzzing. Nevertheless, the team has not yet confirmed the departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike McDaniel’s addition boosts AFC West title chances for 2026

Various outlets have started leaning hard into Los Angeles as the favorite in the AFC West, and it isn’t hard to see why. From unprecedented cap flexibility to key stars returning and a splashy offensive makeover, the Chargers are checking all the boxes that pundits say win divisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Money has become the Chargers’ biggest weapon. Sitting on nearly $100 million in cap space, Los Angeles has the rare freedom to fix problems instead of juggling them. While AFC West rivals brace for tough cuts and restructures, the Chargers can add impact talent.

Mike McDaniel’s arrival as offensive coordinator injects confidence, especially with new coaches at the helm. Unfortunately, his 0-2 postseason record with the Dolphins is all too similar to the Chargers’ recent woes. But there are other coaches at the source of this confidence, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back together instantly transforms the offense, giving the Chargers one of the most reliable tackle pairings in football.

The coaching reset is aimed at giving Justin Herbert better protection and a clearer system so he can hit his ceiling. Already believed to be the favorites, the team will be eager to improve on its inability to get Wild Card wins in recent years.