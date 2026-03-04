Jim Harbaugh Gives Up on Super Bowl Champ as Chargers Receive $9.7 Million Boost

Jim Harbaugh has kicked off a roster overhaul for the Los Angeles Chargers, aiming to ease their salary cap situation that could lead them to a deeper postseason run in 2026. Despite finishing second in the AFC West with an 11-6 record, the Bolts failed to replicate this form in the playoffs and settled for a 16-3 loss in the Wild Card round against the New England Patriots. With LA’s offensive line emerging as a major issue, the Chargers are set to move on from a Super Bowl-winning star this offseason.

“The Chargers plan to release guard Mekhi Becton in the coming days, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. “The move saves Los Angeles $9.7 million on the cap.”

As revealed by Fowler, this move allows the Chargers’ front office to clear $9.7 million in cap space while taking their projected free cap space total to $84.4 million, as per Over the Cap. Further, the franchise will have an opportunity to rebuild its offensive line, which had 25 sacks allowed and a 26.24% pressure rate, fourth-worst in each category across the league.

A major reason behind this disappointing performance was Mekhi Becton, as Pro Football Focus ranked the Super Bowl champion 81st in the league among guards in run blocking (34.3) and 72nd among guards in pass blocking (45.2) while allowing three sacks and 37 total pressures. With these disappointing numbers, Mekhi Becton failed to live up to the two-year, $20 million deal he signed while joining the Bolts after the 2024 season.

Becton also didn’t shy away from expressing his displeasure with how the coaching staff took him in and out of games and his overall fit in the offense. But after this decision by Jim Harbaugh and Co., Mekhi Becton will be looking for his fourth team in the NFL after being drafted 11th overall in 2020, where he struggled through four injury-riddled years with the New York Jets. Becton then experienced a career revival in 2024 as he played a crucial role for the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

With the Mekhi Becton chapter done and dusted for the Chargers, the LA front office is urged to use the draft to secure reinforcements for their offensive line this April.

Chargers advised to improve O-line problems through draft

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2026 NFL draft with the No. 22 overall, No. 55 overall, No. 86 overall, a 4th-round pick, and a 6th-round pick. Now, to improve their offensive line, the Bolts are urged to select former Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane.

“The Chargers have no choice but to rectify the league’s worst offensive line this offseason, with the interior as the main area of weakness,” PFF’s Bradley Locker said. “Ioane would be a plug-and-play starter after posting an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade with a 78.6 PFF run-blocking mark last year.”

With Ioane, the Bolts would have a 6-foot-4 and 320-pound guard who didn’t allow a single sack over his final two seasons for Penn State. This elite pass protection earned him an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 78.6 run-blocking mark in his final year at Penn State. This selection will bolster protection for quarterback Justin Herbert and also allow offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to unleash his dynamic offense.

Now, the Chargers fans will hope their front office finds the right players, which will help them make a deeper run in the playoffs by finally registering their first postseason win in the Justin Herbert era.