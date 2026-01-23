Latest
Jim Harbaugh Makes Immediate Coaching Decision After Ravens Hired Jesse Minter

By Aryan Mamtani

Jan 22, 2026 | 9:04 PM EST

Jim Harbaugh Makes Immediate Coaching Decision After Ravens Hired Jesse Minter

ByAryan Mamtani

Jan 22, 2026 | 9:04 PM EST

The Los Angeles Chargers bid goodbye to former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who went on to become the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. The DC role is currently vacant, and the front office is actively scouring the market to fill that position. They have already requested an interview with a top candidate.

“The Chargers have requested Rams assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant to interview for their vacant DC job,” insider Ian Rapoport wrote.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story!

