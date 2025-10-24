Jim Harbaugh Praises Justin Herbert’s Mistake Before Addressing Chargers’ Injuries

The LA Chargers came to the week 8 game to battle against the Minnesota Vikings with all their weapons. And they didn’t disappoint the millions of the Bolts, winning by 37-10. However, one play in the matchup definitely baffled the fans. But for the head coach, Jim Harbaugh, that interception in the first half by quarterback Justin Herbert wasn’t that big.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The coach was all smiles during the post-game conference on October 23. When asked about the apparent interception on the second snap by the Chargers, he had words of appreciation for the signal caller. “It’s just another thing about Justin Herbert that I don’t know how he does it,” Jim Harbaugh said.

“It’s nothing but respect….to actually throw an interception and then come back the next drive. That’s the great ones who can do that. The great, great ones….that near interception, that shakes a lot of guys. Not Justin Herbert, not the great ones.” Well, we can easily relate to Harbaugh’s huge praise for his QB, considering this isn’t the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Earlier, too, in an interview, Harbaugh admitted that his dream is to make Herbert a Hall of Famer in the future. But let’s not forget the current reality. Although Harbaugh has led his team to a 5-3 record this season, the QB has taken a high total of 70 hits in the league, too. Moreover, today’s interception was really a concern.

On 1st down at 10:56 in the first quarter, Justin Herbert threw a quick pass to the left intended for WR Ladd McConkey. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers intercepted it and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown. But after replay review, officials reversed the call and ruled it incomplete. So it became 2nd and 13 at the Chargers’ 14-yard line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anyway, that drive ended with a touchdown as the Chargers went up 7-0. He then led his offense to another score in the 2nd quarter. After missing a field goal on the next drive, they scored another TD in their last drive before the first half.

AD

Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers with a strong and efficient performance. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 227 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception while getting sacked only twice. So, we can’t fully deny the narrative that Herbert is performing well.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For the Chargers, the game ended great, but they have to look into the injuries now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jim Harbaugh gives an update about injured players

Injuries hit the Los Angeles Chargers hard. First, Derwin James, the four-time All-Pro safety, was ruled out early in the game with an ankle injury. He went down in the first quarter and did not return.

Before this game, James had played every defensive snap through the first seven weeks of the season, showing just how important he is to the Chargers’ secondary. After he left, Tony Jefferson stepped in but soon suffered a hamstring injury himself. Things didn’t get any better on offense.

Mekhi Becton, the Chargers’ big free-agent signing at offensive tackle, went down with an injury in the first quarter. He limped and later entered the blue medical tent before trying to test his leg on the sideline. Cameras showed him shaking his head, suggesting he couldn’t continue. Linemen Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins III had just rejoined. But this loss to injury is another frustrating setback for a unit that has already dealt with plenty of hits this season.

Later in the game, cornerback Tarheeb Still suffered a knee injury, too, and was listed as questionable to return. He got hurt in the second half.

Overall, the Chargers’ injury list just keeps growing. Losing top players like Derwin James and Mekhi Becton could seriously affect their depth and consistency as the season moves forward.