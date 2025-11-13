Jim Harbaugh Sends Locker Room Alert as Chargers Recover From Justin Herbert Injury Scare

Just after winning their week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Chargers‘ head coach, Jim Harbaugh, was on cloud nine. He even congratulated the WR Keenan Allen for breaking Antonio Gates’ record of most receptions for the AFC West franchise. Later, the coach praised LB Khalil Mack for his record of being the second player in NFL history with 35 sacks for three different franchises. But by Wednesday, November 12, the vibe has changed completely.

“The great thing about the depth chart is if you don’t like where you’re at on the depth chart today, you can change it tomorrow,” the coach warned during his press conference.

It was a warning to basically three groups on his team – the tight ends, the offensive line, and the linebackers. Jim Harbaugh was also asked about the players from these groups, as in 10 weeks, he has mostly relied on TEs Oronde Gadsden II and Tyler Conklin. Together, they have 41 receptions for 561 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. But things might change, as the coach said that Tucker Fisk might get more chances soon.

Similarly, changes might happen soon in the offensive protection group as well. QB Justin Herbert is third in the league in sacks (33) and 32nd in interceptions (8). The good news is that he is third in touchdowns (19) and second in passing yards (2,610). But he has been sacked 11 times in the last 2 games, hence, it might have forced the coach to warn his players. However, they have won both those games; otherwise, the changes might have happened by now.

Changes in defense could be attributed to the injured players. CB Tarheeb Still (knee) and LB Daiyan Henley (ankle) had limited practice on Wednesday before the week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. So, Jim Harbaugh is planning each move carefully. He has already used 5 out of 8 IR (injured reserve) designations this year. So, he only has 3 spots left. LT Joe Alt, their key player, is also recovering.

For now, the Bolts want to ensure their QB remains injury-free for the remaining season.

Jim Harbaugh updates fans about Justin Herbert

During the week 10 win, LB Nick Herbig sacked Herbert. He landed directly on the QB’s legs with an illegal hip drop tackle.

“I do have an update on his physical status. He’s still a beast,” Jim Harbaugh said on Monday, making everyone in the room laugh.

He then revealed on Wednesday that the signal caller would practice without any problems from the injury. That’s a big relief for the fans. The Chargers have a tough schedule ahead with games lined up against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Dallas Cowboys. So, they are looking to get past the Jags and have some rest in their bye week 12.

Compared to most teams, it has come late for them. But Jim Harbaugh would like his players to battle with their hearts out in week 11. Early in May, the coach dreamed of taking Herbert to the Super Bowl and Hall of Fame induction. And the season has already reached the midway point. With a 7-3 record, they are in a good position and have all the tools to finish strong.

The big question, though, is: can they?