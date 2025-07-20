Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers Announce Major QB Decision As Mike Williams’ Replacement Confirmed

“Justin’s biggest weakness is those around him that he’s counting on offense,” Jim Harbaugh didn’t bat an eye as he called out the situation around the Chargers’ star Quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers’ QB is one of the most talented and strongest in the league. However, his last season wasn’t quite the classic example of it. He struggled with injuries starting from plantar fasciitis and ankle sprain, and the list goes on. The roster could use as much help as possible. For that end, Harbaugh has his focus on both wide receivers and the QB room.

While Herbert is impressive, the Chargers understand the need to bring another backup quarterback to support him. To boost the roster, the team signed a former top-three NFL draft pick, Trey Lance. As per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lance signed a 1 year deal worth $6.2 million. He joined the Chargers’ primary backup QB, Taylor Heinicke, and Herbert. Now, the radar has moved on to Taylor and Lance, and the question on who will take the second spot after Herbert?

Now, as Alex Insdorf reported, the team might let the two compete to see who can claim the second spot. “Chargers OC Greg Roman on backup QB battle between Trey Lance and Taylor Heinicke: ‘I think it’s gonna be a really good healthy competition.’ ‘It’s going to be a competition, like everything else…We’ll see how that unfolds,” he wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Speaking of Heinicke, he has experience, having played nearly 40 games against different teams. Last season, the veteran QB had 0.75 completions per game played. Now, Lance is also quite an unexplored star who is yet to prove his potential. After getting drafted, he spent 3 years with the 49ers, where he struggled with his injuries and couldn’t see much action. Following this, he was traded to Dallas, where they mostly benched him.

During his NFL career, he appeared in 12 regular-season games and started in five. Lance’s completion rate is 56.6% for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. Now, there’s an equal chance of the team getting rid of the loser in this competition or keeping them all on the roster. After all, having two solid backups behind a strong starting quarterback could be a smart move!

While the QB battle heats up, there’s another pressing issue that needs immediate attention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Jim Harbaugh looking for Mike Williams’ replacement?

The Chargers had just acquired wide receiver Mike Williams during free agency, hoping to bring his experience and chemistry to the roster. However, Williams just officially announced his retirement. His exit now leaves a void.

However, there’s some good news for Herbert and the Chargers. Michael Haney of Bolt Beat believes that rookie receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith can replace the veteran. Los Angeles selected the 6-foot-1 speedster after a standout season at Auburn, where he recorded 50 catches for 981 yards and eight touchdowns. His impressive average of 19.6 yards per reception shows his ability to stretch the field.

Lambert-Smith certainly brings physical tools to the roster. “With Williams gone, the Chargers need a receiver who can win on the outside and threaten defenses vertically. Quentin Johnson, for all his growth since his rookie season, doesn’t fit that mold. Neither does Keenan Allen, who has been linked with Los Angeles all offseason. That’s where Lambert-Smith can step in,” Haney wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another aspect, rookie wideout Tre Harris, ended his holdout and will join the team for summer workouts. This gives him a valuable opportunity to develop timing and chemistry with Herbert ahead of the season. As training camp rolls on, all eyes will be on how the unit performs. The loss of Williams stings, but the new young roster brings promise.