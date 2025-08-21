Jim Harbaugh’s DC Shares Roster Plans as Chargers Eye Derwin James’ Replacement in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The NFL teams have less than a week in their hands to make their final 53-man roster (by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 26). The Chargers know this better than anyone as the regular season approaches. And Jim Harbaugh‘s squad is already looking into the future of the roster and hopes to make big moves. Which player will get cut, and who will remain on the roster? Harbaugh’s edge rusher room recently got a major update.

While the first three spots for the edge rusher seem locked, it is the fourth spot that has been gaining attention for a while. And the two men in question are Caleb Murphy and Kyle Kennard, who have been battling for the 4th spot. There has been a new development, as per Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers DC Jesse Minter. The 42-year-old believes that both have the potential to make it to the 4th place.

“Chargers DC Jesse Minter says both Caleb Murphy and Kyle Kennard are in contention for the 4th edge rusher spot. ‘Both those guys have put themselves in great position. Be excited to see them both play more this game, and see where it’s at (Minter said),’” Alex Insdorf wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With that, the competition gets more intriguing. One of the spots is almost fixed as the Chargers signed a 1-year deal this March with Khalil Mack to keep him from going to a different franchise, as he was about to become a free agent. Mack recorded 6 sacks last year. And for the next two places, the team had placed their faith in Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree. While Tuipulotu had 8.5 sacks last year, Dupree had 6. And now that leaves the places for Murphy and Kennard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As per sources, the spot was expected to go to Kennard. After all, he is coming after an impressive SEC season. His 11.5 sacks led the conference, and he paced the Gamecocks with 15.5 tackles for loss. He was graded 6.17 at the combine. And his impressive knowledge is something that the Chargers can benefit from, and they are seemingly hoping to do so.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

But as of now, things have taken a different turn. Earlier, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper claimed that Murphy has been taking most of the reps. And apparently, he has made a good point for himself, with two sacks in the game against the Saints. But, as per the coach, both players will likely get more chances during the upcoming preseason game to prove themselves, ahead of Week 1. Meanwhile, not just the present, the Chargers are also looking at the future of the team.

Are Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers eyeing Duke cornerback?

Derwin James is 29 years old and finished the 2024 season with 60 solo tackles and no forced fumbles. However, his age might have convinced the team to look for another player. While another strategic addition would strengthen the roster, the team has already brought in Donte Jackson through free agency. It also seems likely that the team will keep Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, who are helping elevate the roster. In addition, we all know that last year, James Jr. was feeling things out. His connection with new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was still just beginning, so he was careful not to come across as too pushy.

Whatever the reason is, one thing is sure: Harbaugh loves competition. Looking ahead, the team is considering the 2026 draft. As per ESPN’s Field Yates, one potential target is Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers. In James’ absence, the young cornerback could provide valuable support. He explained that Rivers is his favorite player because of his versatility and excellent ball skills.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yates even added that, standing 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Rivers has shown he can play outside or in the slot, sticking tight in coverage, reading plays well, and even flashing as a blitzer. His 2024 season backed it up with second-team All-ACC honors after three interceptions and just 13 catches allowed. The Chargers already saw solid rookie years from Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, but corner remains a long-term need for their defense, and Rivers looks like someone who could fit right in.

Now, Rivers excels in both the run and pass game, combining physical man defense with a smart playing style. As per ESPN, he recorded 30 solo tackles and two forced fumbles, which makes him an intriguing prospect. While he is not yet part of the team’s decision-making, he has certainly made a strong case for consideration.