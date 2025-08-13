Jim Harbaugh’s OC Announces Plans for Najee Harris After Chargers RB Returned to Practice

If you’re Najee Harris, you’ve now got a new offseason rule: ‘Don’t pick a fight with fireworks.’ The Chargers’ new RB somehow turned a Fourth of July celebration into a trip to the Non-Football Injury list, walking away with an eye that looked like he’d just gone a few rounds with Mike Tyson.

He’s finally back to training. But if you catch him from the right angle, you can still see a little leftover puff from his holiday mishap. He’s moving well, he’s grinning, and OC Greg Roman insists they’ve got a plan either way… which is good, because Week 1 in Brazil against the Chiefs is not exactly the place to ease into the season.

And Greg Roman made it plain. When asked what happens if Harris isn’t ready for Week 1, the Chargers OC didn’t even flinch. “There will be rotation no matter what happens. The day of the one running back taking every rep, it’s kinda gone the way of the prehistoric creatures,” he said. So basically, Jim Harbaugh’s running back room is gonna be a carousel on purpose, not some last-minute scramble.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

First-round pick Omarion Hampton was brought in for exactly this role, and by early August, he was already being talked up as a core part of the rotation. Then you have Kimani Vidal. The sixth-round rookie who runs with that downhill style Greg Roman loves. And when you add in bigger backs like Hassan Haskins fighting for touches, you’ve got plenty of options to mix and match.

Even the preseason film is pointing this way. Undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders flashed with an 11-yard touchdown and a couple of chunk runs. The kind of ‘hot hand’ moments Greg Roman usually rides. It obviously doesn’t mean Sanders has the job locked up, but it drives home the point: this backfield’s a competition, not a coronation.

So where does Najee fit once he’s good to go? Think big downs, blitz pickup, and drawing attention in the red zone. He’s got four straight 1,000-yard seasons and at least 255 carries every year since 2021. That’s durability you can use in key spots instead of grinding him down. Add in his one-year Chargers deal worth up to $9.25 million, and he’s clearly a premium piece in a rotation, not a workhorse you run into the ground.

And if Harris isn’t off the NFI list by the league’s late-August deadline? The Chargers are covered. If a player’s still on NFI at 4 p.m. ET on cut-down day, he’s out for the first four games. That’s just one more reason Greg Roman’s building a true, ready-to-go rotation now instead of scrambling to piece one together later. But as per first looks? Harris should be full go by week 1.

Najee Harris’ ramp-up and what it looked like

Harris is back, and he’s going in the right direction. After what his agent called a “superficial” eye injury from that Fourth of July fireworks mishap, he’s gone from walking laps in a helmet and weighted vest to actually running and doing football drills this week. In Harbaugh’s famously tight-lipped injury world, that’s the first on-field step that really means something.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s the eye test say? Reporters have seen Harris moving well in individual drills, but he still hasn’t jumped into the full team world. Good signs, yes. But still not a green light. And with Harbaugh, nobody’s confusing “running around in drills” with being truly game-ready.

via Imago Image Credits: Social Media, taken from Instagram @Najee Harris

But Jim Harbaugh’s still keeping it vague on Najee Harris’s week 1 status. Nothing new. Asked if there’s a chance he won’t be ready for the opener against the Chiefs in Brazil, Harbaugh just grinned and said, “There’s a chance he is.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the competition’s not exactly slowing down. Kimani Vidal keeps stacking reps after coming in as a sixth-round pick this year, Hassan Haskins is averaging 5.7 a carry in limited preseason action, and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is making a case for more live reps with his burst. Together, they give Greg Roman plenty of reason to be patient with Harris’ return without sacrificing Week 1 production.