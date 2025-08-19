Jim Harbaugh’s 1-Word Message Should Worry NFL as Chargers Predicted to Trade QB

Jim Harbaugh is not losing sleep over the Chargers‘ wideouts because Justin Herbert may finally have his deepest receiver room yet. He had already teased the power duo of Herbert and Year 2 Ladd McConkey in the offseason, and it is starting to take shape. McConkey, who began his rookie campaign quietly in 2024, surged late and became Herbert’s most trusted weapon.

That trust was clear again in the preseason game against the Rams when Herbert’s first completion of live action went straight to McConkey, who turned it into 16 yards. Harbaugh can breathe a sigh of relief after a minor injury scare in late July; the wideout looks to be upping his game. The praise is laid thick. Coach Harbaugh made it clear earlier in camp that Ladd McConkey has become “uncoverable” in one-on-one battles. The sophomore receiver proved it once again on Monday (18 August).

McConkey shredded the Chargers’ reserve defense, hauling in six catches from Herbert. The team was holding another mock game this week, just as they did last week, with starters running against backup scout squads. McConkey dominated those drills, creating space at every level of the field. His first grab from Herbert came on an over route for an explosive gain in seven-on-seven. Soon after, he dusted Myles Purchase off the line for a slant reception.

Other receivers have made noise this summer, including Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and veteran Keenan Allen. Still, Monday’s practice sent one clear message: this is McConkey’s room. In only his second year, he already looks like the unquestioned top option. After a record-breaking rookie campaign, the 2024 second-rounder is setting himself up for an even bigger jump in 2025. His presence has shifted the tone of the entire receiving corps ever since he set foot through the door.

McConkey’s seasoned rookie stats would explain why Harbaugh voiced confidence in the Herbert-McConkey tandem long before camp began.“He’s shown that and proven that,” Harbaugh said of McConkey. “But I know what Ladd had, and he developed an incredible rapport with Justin [Herbert] this past season. (We) had a tremendous season. I’m just excited for our team, pretty much every guy on it, you know, so it’s going to be pretty good. Well, I’m looking forward to being tough to beat.”

With the receivers clicking, the only looming concern could be injuries. If the group stays healthy, Los Angeles will field one of the league’s most dangerous aerial attacks. But at present, Harbaugh is focusing his attention on trimming his depth chart for the 53-man list.

Is Jim Harbaugh trading QB #3?

The Chargers have locked in Justin Herbert as their QB1, and the battle for QB2 has been settled as well. Trey Lance has pulled ahead of Taylor Heinicke and now holds the backup role. Lance’s preseason showings have definitely grabbed attention. With depth needs across the roster, Los Angeles is leaning toward carrying just two quarterbacks on the 53-man squad. That move would free space for reinforcements at other positions. In many projections, the Bolts are shifting from the traditional three-QB plan.

For Jim Harbaugh, this decision signals a change in direction. He appears ready to trust Lance as the full-time backup. That leaves Heinicke on the trade block, even if a suitor does not immediately emerge. In a perfect scenario, the Chargers could flip Heinicke for a late-round draft pick. That would be their first trade option. The Chargers would prefer to gain draft capital, but the roster crunch is pressing.

Harbaugh gave Lance a huge vote of confidence at the end of July. He announced in a press conference that Lance would start and play at least three quarters in preseason action. Heinicke still brings more NFL experience, but Lance offers untapped potential and steady decision-making. He has shown poise in preseason games, and his upside is clear. At this point in camp, Lance has moved ahead. That makes Heinicke the odd man out and possibly expendable.

If Lance holds the backup job, Heinicke becomes a luxury the Chargers cannot afford. Roster maneuvering comes into play. The team could keep him through cutdown day while searching for a trade partner. That is exactly what the Falcons did in 2024, forcing Los Angeles to spend draft picks to acquire him while risking losing him for nothing. The same risk applies now, but the Chargers may be willing to accept it. If losing Heinicke outright creates room for depth at other spots, the front office may choose that path without hesitation.