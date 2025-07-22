Jim Harbaugh’s RB Realizes Dream With Philip Rivers’ Team After Hard-Fought Return From Injury

It’s a packed week for the Chargers. As the team gears up for the big action this season, a legendary era comes to a close with Philip Rivers officially hanging up his cleats. Throughout his 16-year career with the Bolts, the former NFL player created several unforgettable memories that continue to inspire many to this day. Among them is the Chargers’ newest running back. Like several young aspiring players, Jim Harbaugh‘s new RB also watched his iconic grind for the Chargers.

The former NFL player may not have won the championship, but he made a point of winning fans’ hearts. Leading the Chargers to the 2007 AFC Championship Game, Rivers motivated the team and remained a constant source of support till his final season with the franchise. Signing a one-day contract with the Chargers on July 21, 2025, he officially retired.

Just like Rivers, it’s also a full-circle moment for Nyheim Hines. He just joined the LA Chargers. Upon the announcement, the RB shared that he had always admired watching Rivers play for the Chargers and hoped that an opportunity would come for him. And it seems that it arrived at just the right time.

“Amazing. It’s been a long road back. I’ve watched them my whole life because of Philip Rivers, and always have liked the team. I also think I’ve fit their system for years, so I’m excited for this opportunity,” he said as per Chargers Central.

He had a great run with four straight 40-catch seasons for the Indianapolis Colts. Hines’s best season came in 2020, when he finished with career highs in rushing attempts (89), rushing yards (380), rushing touchdowns (three), receiving yards (482), and receiving touchdowns (four).

It was back in 2022 when the 28-year-old last played in an NFL game with the Buffalo Bills. He was acquired by the Bills before the 2022 trade deadline. During his run, he played 11 games as well as two playoff contests. While he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2023, he didn’t see any action during the regular season. Now with the Chargers, he will have tough competition. Well, it has been a long time since he suited up for action after his injury.

How did Nyheim Hines get injured?

Jim Harbaugh’s running back had been pushing for a major bounce-back to the league after recovering from a disastrous knee injury. It was the scary off-field injury that saw him make a big promise. During a jet ski accident in the summer, he tore his ACL and LCL. For that, he needed several surgeries.

This massive trauma prevented him from playing for nearly two years. During the Up and Adams podcast, he promised never to get himself in such a risky situation again.

“I could do better by not putting myself in that situation. It was a freak accident, but I’ve learned my lesson from that mistake. I won’t put myself in the situation to even miss the season off the field. Based on that, I could say whatever I want to about the Bills, but really it’s on me. I shouldn’t have put myself in that situation,” he said.

It wasn’t just Hines who was struggling — his entire family faced hardship. That same year, his mother, Nannette Miller, was placed on life support. Thankfully, she recovered and returned home in December. But that wasn’t the only battle.

Hines’s family has also been grappling with genetic muscular dystrophy. His grandmother, Clotiel Miller, who passed away in 2004, suffered from the disease. So did his uncle. In tribute and awareness, Hines wears a tattoo of green ribbons — a symbol of the fight that runs in his blood.

The past two years have been brutally hard. But now, Hines is ready to turn the page and begin a new chapter this season — one fueled by resilience, love, and purpose. Jim Harbaugh would be expecting Hines to return with full flair.