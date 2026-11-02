“Just Got Word”: Ex-Chargers Player Seemingly Confirms Jim Harbaugh Is Trading Star Player Away Before Deadline

The Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran linebacker Khalil Mack to a one-year, 18 million contract this offseason. Midway through the season, analysts began doubting the move, but head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz stood by their decision and refused to consider a trade. But with the trade deadline just a week away, it seems that the franchise is finally reconsidering its options.

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In his November 1 X post, former Chargers player Breiden Fehoko seemingly confirmed that Jim Harbaugh is trading Mack away.

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“Just got word. Fully expect Khalil Mack to be on the move before the deadline,” Fehoko wrote.

Although Fehoko’s update did not reveal which team Mack was being traded to, fans have made their own guesses. The Chicago Bears were heavily linked to the trade rumors surrounding the linebacker, mainly due to his popularity with the Bears fans after his four-year tenure with the team from 2018 to 2021.

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Other teams linked with a potential trade were the San Francisco 49ers, who are in need of help at edge rusher, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who recorded just nine sacks this season, the second-fewest in the league. The addition of a veteran player who has recorded 116 sacks across his 13-year career could do wonders for the team’s defense.

Khalil Mack, now 35, considered retiring at the beginning of the 2026 season, but returned to play with the Chargers, who he has been with since 2022. While he has not officially confirmed whether he will continue to play in 2027, many expect this to be his last season in the NFL.

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Mack has posted three sacks so far into the season. His numbers in the stat have dipped significantly after 2023, when he recorded 17 sacks.

Even though the Chargers put down the idea of trading Mack away, the rumors still continue to circulate. According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears might still be in the picture.

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“The Bears may not actually be done,” he said on NFL GameDay Morning. “I’m told they are still calling around. Still looking on the edges of their defense. Won’t be surprised if a Khalil Mack trade was in the offer here. A possible reunion for Mack and the Bears.”

In the remaining time Mack has in his career, perhaps it’s best for him to take his talents to a team that is still a contender. One of those is Chicago. He might not be familiar with the new system under Ben Johnson, but he could serve as a mentor to the younger pass rushers.

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Chicago doesn’t need Khalil Mack to be in his prime. He can be trotted out during clutch plays. He is a versatile player who can stop runs, get to quarterbacks, and drop back for coverage, Ernesto Cova of Da Windy City noted.

The Bears are looking to bolster their defense, as they have made apparent by trading for Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. The four-time Pro-Bowler can prove to be an asset in a team that is able to compete.

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But Mack’s veteran experience and stat line do not automatically mean that the Chargers will be able to engage in a blockbuster trade. Since there is a very real possibility that Mack will not return next season, Los Angeles would likely want to have a deal that benefits all parties in the long run.