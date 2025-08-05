Justin Herbert Confirms Locker Room Role as Jim Harbaugh Finally Clears Air on Interior Line

So far, the offseason has been all good vibes for the Chargers. Justin Herbert’s looking sharper than ever, the defense is locked in, and Jim Harbaugh’s finally got his system humming in Sin City’s sunny rival. But despite the positive energy circling the City of Angels, one issue just won’t go away—L.A.’s interior offensive line. Now, to be fair, the Chargers did make one key move by bringing in Mekhi Becton to shore up the right guard spot. But that’s where the good news stops.

The other two interior spots? Still in limbo throughout camp. Harbaugh tried flipping Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman back and forth like chess pieces, hoping to land a better combo. For Herbert, who’s taken more hits than most elite QBs should, the reality of running it back with last year’s struggling duo seems like a ticking time bomb.

Eventually, Harbaugh gave fans some clarity. “Bozeman at center and Johnson at left guard” is the combination he calls the Chargers’ “best five.” The coach added, “I’m just bullish on the offensive line.” Harbaugh said Johnson will likely see reps at center in the Bolts’ preseason clash with the Saints. Meanwhile, fans are left to wonder what this means for Herbert. He, on the other hand, has already embraced his leadership role.

In a video dropped by the team, Herbert was asked what he actually does during preseason games. “Yeah, it’s to watch the game, support the team, and do whatever I can,” Herbert responded. “If they need any help, if they’re asking any questions, do what I can. But just being out there supporting the team.” That’s the mindset of a guy who’s not just playing quarterback, he’s quarterbacking the culture.

Interestingly, Herbert just landed at No. 56 on the NFL Top 100 list—his fifth straight appearance. Last season, he racked up 3,870 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and only three picks. His TD:INT ratio of 7.67 ranks eighth all-time for QBs with at least 15 TDs. Add a PFF grade of 91.2—his career-best—and a top-10 finish in nearly every major stat, and you get why the locker room listens when he talks.

Still, as per Harbaugh, Herbert’s value goes way beyond stats. “There’s nobody in this entire organization who gives more blood, sweat and tears and contributes more, produces more for the organization than Justin Herbert,” he said last season. That makes it even harder to understand why the Bolts are rolling the dice again with an interior line that barely held up last year.

Justin Herbert’s protection plan looks shaky

To be fair, the Chargers’ O-line on paper doesn’t look awful. With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt locking down the edges and the team signing a serviceable right guard this offseason, you’d think Herbert was finally getting the protection he deserved. But that shiny tackle duo might’ve made the Bolts a little too comfortable. Instead of fixing the weakest link—the interior—they’re now hoping the same combo that folded last year suddenly figures it out. And that’s not how it works in the NFL.

Looking back at the playoff collapse, the problem was crystal clear. Slater and Alt were fine. But Herbert? He was under siege. Drop back after drop back, the pocket collapsed from the inside. It was like watching a turnstile open at left guard and center. Somehow, even after that mess, the front office still didn’t bother upgrading.

Now, the stats back it up. Pro Football Focus reported Zion Johnson allowed 37 pressures in 660 snaps, ranking 44th out of 53 guards. His pass-blocking efficiency was 96.4—and somehow, Mekhi Becton, who’s supposed to be an upgrade, posted the exact same number. Even Trey Pipkins, who Becton is replacing, matched it.

And Bozeman? Not much better. His 97.3 rating put him 19th out of 24 centers, with 30 pressures allowed, the fourth-most among all centers. What’s frustrating is that the Chargers had the money to fix this. Pipkins carries the fifth-largest cap hit on the team—yet he’s a backup now.

Instead of cutting him and saving $6.75 million, L.A. stuck to its plan. So here we are again—same duo, same risk. And now, the Chargers are also one injury on the offensive line away from the entire house of cards caving in. Let’s just hope Herbert doesn’t pay the price.