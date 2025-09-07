Justin Herbert Makes Emmanuel Acho Eat His Own Words as 3YO Accusation Resurfaces

The Chargers secured a 27-21 victory over the Chiefs in Week 1, with Justin Herbert delivering a standout performance. Motivated by last year’s playoff disappointment, Herbert finally notched his first win against Patrick Mahomes since 2021. Performances like this leave even the harshest critics rethinking their opinions.

Among the critics was Emmanuel Acho, who previously labeled Herbert a “social media quarterback.” In a recent interview following Herbert’s stellar Week 1 showing, Acho acknowledged Herbert’s growth: “Remember, Justin Herbert, playoffs, first time he went there, he didn’t close the game. So the growth for me and Justin Herbert is we’re seeing him level up, level up…But we’re seeing him make the next moves and take the next steps. That was what was most impressive to me. Justin Herbert absolutely cooked.”

Acho’s praise was well earned. Herbert completed 25 of 34 passes, gaining 318 yards and throwing three touchdowns with zero turnovers. Such performances have earned admiration from both fans and critics alike. Ryan Clark also softened his earlier criticisms of Herbert following this game.

Earlier, on an episode of Get Up, Ryan Clark questioned Herbert’s ability to perform in clutch moments, suggesting he wasn’t a top-10 quarterback and saying, “Justin Herbert, whenever it matters, has been terrible.” However, after the Chargers’ Week 1 win, wide receiver Ladd McConkey defended Herbert, stating, “There’s people bashing him, saying he can’t make plays in big games. Justin’s not the type to confront anyone directly. He lets his play do the talking, and he did just that.”

Clark himself quickly reversed course post-game: “Justin Herbert showed his whole entire azz tonight! Could not have played a better football game. They put it all on him, and he delivered every single time!” Following Herbert’s postseason loss to the Texans, criticism had been widespread, but this game changed the narrative.

Emmanuel Acho’s social media QB comment may have worked as fuel for Justin Herbert

Emmanuel Acho coined the term “social media quarterback” for Justin Herbert in late 2022, criticizing him for highlight-reel plays that dominate social media but perceived shortcomings in crucial playoff moments. This label referred to Herbert’s flashy yet inconsistent performances in high-pressure games.

Following a poor playoff showing in the Chargers’ surprising 32-12 loss to the Texans in January 2025, Acho doubled down on his critique by publicly branding Herbert a “social media quarterback,” tweeting, “How I’m watching the whole world realize Justin Herbert is a Social Media Quarterback.” However, Acho has since acknowledged Herbert’s growth after the quarterback’s strong Week 1, 2025 performance.

This pointed criticism appears to have served as motivation for Herbert, who responded with a stellar season opener, prompting critics like Acho to reconsider their stance. Though Herbert posted impressive regular-season stats, he has faced ongoing scrutiny for falling short in postseason play — a storyline that Acho’s social media QB comment helped put into the spotlight.

Acho clarified that he never called Herbert a bad player but instead insisted that Herbert is overrated and excessively praised. He stated,

“I was never wrong about Justin Herbert. I was only first. I’ve never said Justin Herbert was bad, he’s not. I’ve only said that he was overrated and over praised. Both of which have never been more obviously true. #SocialMediaQuarterback.”

This ongoing debate leaves Chargers fans uncertain about the team’s direction. In response, the organization is committed to building a more balanced offense to support Herbert. For Herbert himself, maintaining his improved performance and rising above criticism will be essential if he hopes to lead the Chargers to sustained postseason success and change the narrative around his career.