Justin Herbert Makes Unfortunate Admission as Chargers QB Announces Major Injury Update

Although the Los Angeles Chargers emerged victorious against the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, for QB1 Justin Herbert, it was a performance he’d rather forget.

Playing with a surgically repaired left hand, Herbert gave a heroic effort, throwing for 139 yards with one TD and an interception while rushing 10 times for 66 yards. However, when asked about his performance, Herbert felt he and his offense didn’t meet the standard.

“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t play to the expectations that we hold for ourselves,” Justin Herbert said in a recent media interaction. “But I thought we did a great job battling all four quarters and in overtime because it looked pretty grim there for a while.”

The Chargers-Eagles MNF clash ended up being a slugfest with both offenses struggling to get the ball moving. But the defenses dictated the play as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was pressured into five turnovers, while Justin Herbert endured a career-high seven sacks.

“I thought it was really tough,” the Chargers QB1 said.

“I thought it was a really tough day for the offense, especially for me. I had two turnovers, and I missed a lot of throws and played uncharacteristically, and there’s a bunch of plays that I’d love to have back, a few balls that I missed outside, and I think those are going to happen.”

Even then, Justin Herbert had a statement performance, especially as the 27-year-old suffered his injury in week 13 and has continued performing at the highest level. Now with the Kansas City Chiefs next on the schedule, the LA Chargers QB1 updated on his injury.

Justin Herbert injury update

Justin Herbert talked about his broken left hand after the Chargers’ Wednesday practice. He underwent precautionary X-rays immediately following the primetime win over the Eagles.

Herbert fractured a finger on his non-throwing hand during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 27-year-old went down after taking a hit from safety, Jeremy Chinn, while scrambling early in the game. He stepped off briefly but returned with a bang, throwing for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a win.

“Everything was clean for the most part,” Herbert said about the X-rays on his injured left hand. “It’s just getting the swelling down and continuing to get full strength in it and continuing to do as much treatment as I can. Just took a couple hits, I think the doctors were making sure they’re doing everything they can to just take a look and be as safe as possible.”

With this positive development, the 9-4 Los Angeles Chargers are firmly in the running to secure a playoff spot and could book their postseason tickets if they beat theKansas City Chiefs. Further, the Chargers’ victory would ensure the Super Bowl runners-up are eliminated from playoff contention.