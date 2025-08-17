Justin Herbert’s Cold Message to WR Who Replaced Injured Quentin Johnston As Chargers Player Avoids Disaster

The wide receiver room for the Chargers has become a revolving door with arrivals and exits this year. They drafted two rookies, re-signed a familiar face, even as they watched a veteran retire. All of this after HC Jim Harbaugh had made it clear that Justin Herbert’s biggest weakness lies in the surrounding group. So, when the Chargers lost their 3rd preseason game 22-23 against the Rams, it should have been disappointing, but three young wideouts provided a glimmer of hope for those in golden and blue.

In the preseason game against the Rams, Tre Harris, the second-round pick for the Chargers, exploded with six catches for 85 yards. That erased doubts about his readiness around Justin Herbert. Luke Grimm then found his footing as a punt returner, showing flashes of a future role. And then came KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who replaced Quentin Johnston after a frightening injury. And he surely turned heads.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith did not just step onto the field to fill a gap – he made plays that mattered. During the preseason game, on 3rd-and-5 from the Rams’ 43-yard line, Herbert fired a dart to the sideline, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith caught it. But the 29-yard connection wasn’t just a completion. It was a signal. Herbert trusted the rookie in a pressure moment. And after the game ended, Lambert-Smith revealed the quarterback’s message: “There was more to come.” That line might sound cold. But in reality, it felt like a challenge, a push for more. Lambert-Smith later admitted, “That felt a little good.”

Justin Herbert doesn’t hand out easy praise. On his very first drive, he targeted the wide receiver twice. So, when Herbert said there would be “more to come,” the quarterback meant that moving forward, he expects consistency from the rookie. Why? The answer lies in the rookie’s performance on the field.

After taking a hard hit in the first quarter, Lambert-Smith briefly exited. But the rookie’s good performance did not just end there. He came back determined. His highlight play came late in the second quarter, when Trey Lance tested him with a deep sideline ball. Lambert-Smith adjusted mid-air to secure a 37-yard gain. The rookie then even chipped in on special teams as he made a tackle in the second quarter. Doesn’t that scream versatility?

But here’s what makes this even more interesting. Jim Harbaugh had already hinted at KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s rise when he said that the rookie was “surging” and “on fire.” And he was right. Lambert-Smith has shown smooth ball tracking, sharp route adjustments, and explosive plays all summer. In the Hall of Fame game, he became the breakout star, leading the Chargers in receiving with 43 yards and a touchdown. With that momentum, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Justin Herbert might see him as the future face of the WR room, especially after what happened in the preseason game with Quentin Johnston.

Quentin Johnston nearly avoids a disastrous injury scare

The most concerning moment for the Chargers came early in the preseason game against the Rams. Quentin Johnston nearly suffered a disastrous injury on just the third play of the game when Justin Herbert launched a deep ball his way. Johnston beat his defender but juggled it. Then Rams safety Tanner Ingle delivered a crushing shoulder-to-shoulder hit. Johnston stayed down. Trainers sprinted to the field, a stretcher rolled out, and the wide receiver was carted off to the hospital. SoFi Stadium fell silent as everyone braced for the worst.

via Imago Instagram via @_quent1n_

Thankfully, Jim Harbaugh calmed fears after the game. He clarified that Quentin Johnston had just suffered a concussion. The head coach further revealed that Johnston was “talking” and remembered the play. But Harbaugh also couldn’t help but say, “It looked like it could’ve been a lot worse.” And he wasn’t wrong.

It would have been a major setback if Johnston’s season had ended so abruptly. The wide receiver is fresh off a breakout 2024 campaign with 711 yards and 8 touchdowns. That’s a leap from his rookie year when he had just 431 yards. He’s also been durable, missing only two games in two years. Losing him now would’ve left Justin Herbert in a massive hole. But now, until Quentin Johnston returns, Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith look like the next men up.

Moreover, this preseason reflected one thing clearly: the Chargers are serious about developing young talent. The WR room might look shaky on paper, but players like KeAndre Lambert-Smith have been changing the story. With Harbaugh’s backing and Herbert’s quiet endorsement, the rookie could carve out more than just a temporary role.