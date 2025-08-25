brand-logo
Justin Herbert’s Injury History Leaves Jim Harbaugh With No Option Amid Trey Lance Trade Rumors

BySamridhi

Aug 24, 2025 | 11:43 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Jim Harbaugh has never been afraid to sing the praises of his quarterback. In July, he appeared on the NFL Network’s Back Together Weekend and discussed Justin Herbert’s strengths and weaknesses. “Justin Herbert’s biggest weakness is all of those that he’s counting on — coaches, offensive line, playmakers, receivers, running backs — to get up to his level. I wake up every day to try to get to his level.” With Herbert leading the way for the Los Angeles Chargers, the head coach firmly believes more success will follow. Yet, as confident as he sounds, there’s a reality Harbaugh can’t ignore: the health of his quarterback has become a lingering concern.

The concern around Justin Herbert isn’t hype — it’s numbers. Draft Sharks’ Injury Guide gives him a 69.2% chance of missing at least two quarters in 2025, translating to roughly 2.4 games lost. That’s uncomfortable math for a franchise QB. Labeled ‘very high risk’ despite a perfect 5.0 durability grade, Herbert’s toughness is clear — but so is the looming threat of one big injury wiping out a season.

His history doesn’t ease fears either. From broken ribs against the Chiefs to fractured fingers that wrecked 2023, Herbert’s career reads more like a medical chart than a stat sheet. Ribs, shoulders, hands, feet, ankles — injuries keep chipping at his rhythm and the Chargers’ trust that he can stay upright long enough to deliver a playoff run.

By the time plantar fasciitis and an annoying high ankle sprain held him back in 2024, the script changed from “tough player plays through pain” to “is durability finally his Achilles’ heel?” College déjà vu doesn’t exactly help either. A broken collarbone, shoulder woes, and a sprained patella already whispered threats of vulnerability. Now, the trend is too loud to be ignored.

The Chargers may dress it up in happy talk, but the reality is simple: Herbert’s incredible ability is always clouded by the question of whether his body can handle the grind. During this offseason, they made an investment in depth behind Herbert by signing Trey Lance to a one-year contract to compete with Taylor Heinicke. However, Lance offers enough upside to provide the coaching staff with comfort if the unthinkable occurs.

Trey Lance trade rumors swirl around L.A. amid Herbert’s injury concerns

That leads us to the other aspect of this tale, Trey Lance and the trade market. While Lance exceeded expectations in preseason play, completing 56.1% of his passes for 334 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, plus 81 ground yards and a touchdown, his place in Los Angeles is still up in the air.

article-image

via Imago

With Taylor Heinicke still in the QB room and roster space at a premium, the Chargers have a choice to make. Whether to hold on to Lance for insurance or shop him to quarterback-desperate teams. The latest trade between the Eagles and Vikings, trading Sam Howell for draft capital, only added to speculation that Los Angeles would do the same.

Rosters such as the Las Vegas Raiders, who recently lost Aidan O’Connell to injury, might be reasonable suitors. Yet Lance’s trade value is not very high, probably just a late-round pick. That complicates the Chargers’ math: Is the cost of losing depth at the most critical position in football worth a modest return?

For the time being, Harbaugh’s response appears certain. Herbert’s injury background left him with little choice but to have a quality backup prepared. Lance is no Herbert, but he brings something Heinicke does not, which is potential. His athleticism, decision-making, and mobility serve as an insurance policy that the Chargers cannot give up cheaply.

Justin Herbert is still the pulse of this team, but the extent of his injury history cannot be ignored. Trey Lance’s presence is evidence of that. If Justin remains upright, Los Angeles has reason to think they can make it deep into January.

