Keenan Allen Announces Retirement Stance as Chargers WR Makes Honest Admission on Mike McDaniel

The veteran shared a definitive stance regarding his Los Angeles tenure.

What reason drove Allen to crown Mike McDaniel an offensive genius?

For anyone wondering if Keenan Allen’s 13th season would be his last, the Chargers veteran just delivered a definitive answer. The retirement chatter had been building online, fueled by a dip in production and his long tenure. However, the wide receiver just put all those rumors to bed with a single, confident statement.

“Absolutely,” said Keenan Allen to Zach Gelb when asked about his return in 2026, in a recent interview with 365 Sports. “Body feels good, healthy… Able to do what I’m supposed to do.”

When the host asked about him being on the Chargers next season, the WR showcased confidence in his answer.

“Hundred percent,” said Keenan Allen.

The Chargers drafted the WR in 2013. He spent 11 seasons with them, then, after a brief spell with the Chicago Bears in 2024, he returned to Los Angeles. Unfortunately, his homecoming did not go the way he intended.

Despite having a better catch percentage this season (66.4%) compared to last season (57.9%), the other metrics failed to do justice to Allen. He played 15 games for the Bears, providing seven touchdowns and 10.6 Y/R. Coming back to Los Angeles, he scored only four touchdowns, which was the lowest in a season when he played all games. There is a sharp 1.0 Y/R decline from his past season as well.

Such numbers further amplified his retirement chatter. But it looks like that won’t be enough to keep him down. He is ready to bounce back next season. Moreover, he is also excited about the new OC, Mike McDaniel.

Keenan Allen believes Mike McDaniel is a genius

Mike McDaniel has replaced Greg Roman as the new Los Angeles Chargers‘ OC. He will return as an OC after four years, following his head coaching stint at Miami. Keenan Allen, who confirmed his retirement stance, expressed his views on the new OC, showcasing the positivity he will bring to the franchise.

“Super excited about him,” said Keenan Allen. “I think he is going to be great for Justin [Herbert] and the offense. Being able to get Ladd the ball, moving him around, you know? He’s unique; he’s a genius. The way he creates plays is not like anybody else.”

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins hired McDaniel as their head coach. In his first year, he took the franchise from 6th in total offense (364.5 YPG) to the top (401.3 YPG). The Dolphins also led the league in passing offense (265.5 YPG). Under McDaniel, the franchise excelled, and they also set the record for the largest Super Bowl era win when they defeated the Broncos 70-20.

Moreover, the last time McDaniel worked as an OC was in 2021. He helped the San Francisco 49ers earn the 7th rank in total offense (375.7 YPG), improving from their 15th-place ranking the previous season. It shows how highly qualified he is as an offensive coordinator.

With him taking charge of the offense, things could change for the franchise. They may finally be able to compete for the Super Bowl. He will also have Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen at his disposal. It will be interesting to see how things line up for them after such an exciting development.