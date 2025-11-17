Khalil Mack Makes Thoughts Extremely Clear on Chargers’ Loss After Jim Harbaugh Issues Orders

Veteran linebacker Khalil Mack completed 35 sacks for the Los Angeles Chargers last week. But coming off three consecutive wins, Week 11 was more of a disappointment for the Bolts. Notably, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Chargers 35-6 in a one-sided affair. Gutted by the defeat, LB Mack has made his feelings clear over the Chargers’ locker room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m pi—d off,” Mack remarked after the brutal beatdown. “I don’t got no panic in me man. I ain’t got no B—H in my blood. So yeah, just got to rally the troops and look at this shit and stamp it and own it and just get ready for the next one.”

Both teams were playing each other after the 2022 season, when the Jags defeated them in the regular season and later in the wild-card playoffs. Khalil Mack had warned his players before the game as well that they needed to be strong in pocket protection. But they failed to stop the mounting defense from sacking the QBs Justin Herbert twice and Trey Lance once.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacksonville’s defense played faster, stronger, and more disruptively. The unit produced three sacks and defended seven pass breakups. They collapsed pockets, blew up run plays, and closed passing windows. The Chargers’ defense fought hard and recorded 76 total tackles, but they failed to generate pressure and finished without a sack. As for Khalil Mack, he also failed to impress with only 3 solo tackles.

The Jaguars outplayed the Chargers in almost every phase of the game. Trevoe Lawrence ran an efficient passing attack and kept the offense on schedule. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 153 yards and 1 touchdown, and his line protected him so well that he did not take a single sack. In contrast, the Chargers’ quarterbacks struggled to move the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herbert and Lance combined for just 93 passing yards with 1 interception, and the Jaguars’ pressure forced them into short throws and stalled drives. The Chargers never found rhythm through the air. Meanwhile, Jacksonville controlled the ground game from start to finish. WR Keenan Allen tried to lift the Chargers with 53 receiving yards, but he received little help from the rest of the unit.

Khalil Mack even told his teammates to be focused during the bye week and be prepared for the challenges ahead. Apart from the Chargers’ linebacker, head coach Jim Harbaugh also reflected on the crushing defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Chargers’ head coach, Jim Harbaugh, admits total defeat

The Chargers are still in a safe place as they are 6th in the AFC and 2nd in the AFC West with a 7-4 win-loss record. But HC Jim Harbaugh made it clear that they need to change their strategy.

“We’re gonna fly back to LA and get together and figure out what we’re gonna do about it. Every possible phase of the game, including strategy, we got beat in every possible way,” the head coach said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harbaugh blamed the offensive line after the game. He said the unit did not protect Herbert well enough. The Chargers’ QB also took the blame, even though he was not entirely to blame. As Khalil Mack said, they need to play as a unit. The Chargers’ line has dealt with major injuries. LT Rashawn Slater is out for the season. LT Joe Alt had ankle surgery. RG Mekhi Becton keeps leaving games because of injuries. The constant changes make the line unstable every week.

They traded for guard Trevor Penning to help, but his debut went poorly. Penning allowed 8 pressures and 1 sack. The coaches also left him in one-on-one matchups on most snaps, which made things worse.

The bye week may help, but it won’t solve everything until they really commit to improving their record.