NFL Network’s Kurt Warner Issues Apology Over Justin Herbert Incident During Chargers vs Texans Broadcast

During the Week 17 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans, there was a moment when NFL legend Kurt Warner made a broadcasting blunder from the TV booth. On a crucial play, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked but clearly retained possession; something Warner initially missed on air. Soon after realizing his error, Warner was quick to issue a statement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“On broadcast today, I was looking down field & thought JH [Justin Herbert] had thrown ball away when calling a defensive penalty, so thought it might be DPI (giving them ball on 1)… once I realized JH took a sack, I wasn’t able to get back in an explain without a throw it was Def Holding instead & ball on 5!,” Warner wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner apologized to the fans who were watching the telecast and claimed he never got a chance to rectify his error as the Chargers scored, and the game moved on. Here’s what actually happened.

At the 3:51 mark in the fourth quarter, on the 2nd & 10 play at Houston 10, once Herbert got the snap, the Texans’ defense pressured him. Right tackle Trey Pipkins failed to stop the defensive end Will Anderson Jr. on the right. It forced Justin Herbert to run out of the pocket to his right, where he once raised his arm to throw, but tucked it in as safety K’Von Wallace ran towards him and grabbed his left arm.

The quarterback slid before Anderson Jr. hit him during the motion. That’s when Warner described it as defensive pass interference. But the referees called it a defensive holding penalty on linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for 5 yards. After a couple of plays, the Chargers scored a touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the ex-NFLer showed big heart in accepting his mistakes, fans weren’t angry. They were heartbroken over the Bolts’ 20-16 loss.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Herbert needs more protection

The Chargers’ leader threw his 13th interception of 2025. It put him third among the starting quarterbacks of the 32 teams. The issues are massive in the offensive protection.

In 16 games, he is the most sacked quarterback in the NFL, with 54 sacks for 301 yards. In the Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he was sacked seven times, the maximum in a game this season. The Texans also sacked him five times.

At the 11:46 mark in the third quarter, right tackle Bobby Hart completely failed to stop the defensive end Derek Barnett, who first turned to his left before running straight to sack Herbert from Hart’s right. Head coach Jim Harbaugh needs to be alert now.

ADVERTISEMENT

They cannot afford such slipups in the playoffs. The head coach dreamed of winning Super Bowls with Justin Herbert. Now is the time to get serious about it and make the required changes.