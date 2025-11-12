Ladd McConkey Announces Olympics Aspirations After Setting End Goal With Chargers

He might not be the fastest wideout or the top scorer of the league, but Los Angeles Chargers‘ Ladd McConkey knows how to make plays when it matters the most. During week 10 against the Steelers, McConkey displayed that he can be a difference maker for the Chargers this season with that 107-yard performance. But his passions don’t just stop there. He’s now setting his sights even higher, aiming for the Olympics.

“Where do I sign up? I’d love to go compete for our country and win a gold medal,” McConkey recently said on potentially playing flag football in the Olympics, per the X page Underdog NFL.

While McConkey’s aspiration is certainly ambitious, making this a reality can be demanding. Each country’s National Olympic Committee builds every Olympic roster. Only one player from each NFL team can make it to the team. But even with that tough restriction, experts haven’t shied away from talking about McConkey as a top contender.

“McConkey isn’t the fastest player in the league, but he might be one of the most elusive,” The Editorial Director and Senior Writer for the Chargers wrote earlier this year.

He also named two other Bolts who could make that cut. Wide receiver Derius Davis and linebacker Daiyan Henley were also on his list, which shows the Chargers’ potential.

Apart from them, notable NFL stars like Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, and Tyreek Hill have expressed their aspiration of taking a shot at the Olympics. Previously contested at the 2022 and 2025 World Games, this will be the inaugural season for the sport in the Summer Olympics. There will be two events, one for men and one for women. Both teams will consist of 10 players each.

While McConkey’s Olympic aspirations remain a long-term goal, his immediate focus is on making an impact this season with his teammates. For that, he’s already been hyped up by the team quarterback.

Ladd McConkey receives high praise from his QB, Justin Herbert

After giving his season-best performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, hopes are high for the 24-year-old wideout. With 51 catches in 10 games, McConkey has racked up 631 yards at an average of 12.4 yards per reception. Combined with the form that the Chargers are in, it is no surprise that a Herbert senses the impact the wideout has had.

“I think he’s the perfect combination of athleticism and intelligence,” Justin Herbert said about McConkey earlier. “The way he understands the game of football and how he sees defenses, he’s got a great understanding of how people are going to try to guard him and where the leverage is and just (finding) a way to break it. He’s done such a great job with the quarterbacks of being friendly and always being in the right spot.”

Justin Herbert’s words paint the picture of a player who blends smarts and speed seamlessly, someone who doesn’t just run, he reads, reacts, and finds openings defenses don’t expect.

McConkey’s 4.39-second 40-yard dash during his pre-draft process proved his elite speed, and Week 5 showed what he’s made of. Against the Commanders, he ripped off a 57-yard punt return. Though that play got called back for roughing the punter, it sure added fuel to the talk about a Super Bowl as well as Olympic potential.