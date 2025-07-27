Ladd McConkey Clears Air on Justin Herbert Chemistry as Chargers QB Quietly Outpaces Josh Allen

Jim Harbaugh has transformed the Los Angeles Chargers, but not with flash or flair. During the offseason, he bolstered their offensive line with promising players like Mekhi Becton, Andre James, Ladd McConkey, and Tre’ Harris. Among them, McConkey stood out immediately. Tasked mainly with becoming Justin Herbert’s safety net while running the routes last season, he posted 82 receptions, 1,149 yards, and 7 touchdowns. These were the numbers that obliterated the Chargers’ rookie records. Even more impressive? He closed last season with 10 consecutive games of 50+ receiving yards – a feat no rookie had matched since 1970, tying Malik Nabers.

So far, McConkey has proven to be one of those champions whom Harbaugh had returned to the NFL to mold. But now, as the 2025 season looms, the players have to push the reset button. The Chargers’ training camp has kicked off. However, reports suggest that even in Year 2, Ladd McConkey and Justin Herbert continue to build on their growing connection. And it has started to resemble a near-telepathic connection. So, the fans and analysts for once wonder: Can this connection grow even stronger? McConkey thinks that the chances are solid this year.

While appearing on the NFL’s Live Back Together Weekend show, Ladd McConkey spoke with Laura Rutledge about the team’s chances in 2025. After Rutledge mentioned that the Kansas City Chiefs lead the AFC West projections at 48% and the Chargers follow at 26%, she brought McConkey into the conversation. He joined the show from the Chargers’ training camp and was immediately praised for his importance to the team, especially for being a target for Herbert. Rutledge then followed that with the highlight question of the interview. “I’m curious how you would describe your connection with Justin?” she asked.

Ladd McConkey responded with a grounded optimism: “Yeah, I thought it’s, you know, it’s been solid so far. We had a lot of time last offseason, the full season, and then really tried to take it up to the next notch this offseason in training camp. So, I feel like it’s been solid. We’ve got a ways to go, and we’re looking forward to continuing to build that.” That’s a modest but telling answer. McConkey did not overhype their connection. He acknowledged its foundation and recognized the work ahead.

via Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 25: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey 15 during the Baltimore Ravens game versus the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 25 Ravens at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241125007

So, what does it take to elevate that connection even more? Rutledge pressed for details, and McConkey explained: It’s just reps and reps and reps. Whether that’s on the field, watching film, or just talking after a play… So, that’s the biggest thing, just being on the same page. Him, you know, knowing what I’m going to do before I do it.” That’s the gold standard for a QB-WR duo – anticipation over reaction. And the fact that McConkey already prioritizes that level of connection in just his second year? That’s rare.

When Rutledge further asked about the team’s mindset, McConkey did not hold back as he said, “I think we’re hungry… We’re confident. Feel like we have all the right pieces, so now it’s time to just put it all together.” That mindset completely mirrors the evolution of their quarterback. Justin Herbert, long considered one of the league’s most gifted passers, has often carried the weight of unmet expectations. But with the Chargers finally surrounding him with the right supporting cast, one has to wonder: Are we about to see the version of Herbert the league’s been waiting for all along?

Justin Herbert quietly makes his case as a champion QB for the Chargers

In the NFL community, only a few cases generate as many arguments as that of Justin Herbert. Though he’s one of just the nine quarterbacks in NFL history to pass for over 5,000 yards in a season (back in the 2021 season), his 0–2 playoff record often overshadows his brilliance. But are fans and analysts judging him fairly? Statistically, Herbert makes a strong case. His career average of 267 passing yards per game ranks eighth in NFL history. That puts him ahead of Aaron Rodgers (253.8) and reigning MVP Josh Allen (238.1). Only Patrick Mahomes (288.9) and Joe Burrow (275.4) sit above him among active QBs. So why isn’t Herbert universally celebrated?

FS1’s Nick Wright recently claimed that Trevor Lawrence is a more talented QB than Herbert. That drew immediate pushback from the YouTuber Julian W. Lucas, who asked the simple but powerful question: “Why do people think Justin Herbert is not a great quarterback?” Lucas argued that while both QBs have dealt with coaching and roster instability, Herbert has “done what he can” to a far greater degree. Is the criticism then rooted more in perception than performance? Consider this: in the three seasons Herbert started all 17 games, he averaged 4,541 passing yards and nearly 29 touchdowns. Not too shabby for a guy critics call inconsistent.

Moreover, to support Herbert, the Chargers have finally invested wisely. They drafted Joe Alt and Omarion Hampton to solidify the OL and assembled reliable young receiving corps led by McConkey. Could 2025 be the year Herbert has everything he needs? The team certainly thinks so. Harbaugh has built the framework. The front office has delivered the tools. What remains is opportunity. And if early signs are any indication, the Chargers just might be ready to seize it.