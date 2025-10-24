Madison Beer Debunks ‘Curse’ Chatter as Justin Herbert’s GF Stuns In Chargers Jersey

Thursday Night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings turned out well for the Los Angeles Chargers. With a 37-10, they now sit 2nd in the AFC West. But besides their win, something else is also being talked about. As singer Madison Beer was all cheers for her boyfriend, Justin Herbert, fans have been quick to blame her for the Chargers’ poor performance.

It all started during the Chargers’ game against the Indianapolis Colts. While Herbert’s performance fell short of the fans’ expectations, many boldly pointed fingers at his girlfriend. According to discussions on social media, Beer’s ‘cursed’ presence supposedly ‘jinxed’ Herbert’s game, contributing to the team’s third loss in five matches. Right? Wrong.

Any sane NFL fan wouldn’t say that. Especially after watching Herbert’s performance against the Colts. Though his team lost (38-24), the QB scored three TDs, completed 37 of 55 passes, and gained 420 yards. While his performance was considered to be ‘misleading’ by some, blaming a QB’s partner is a bit too much. Even then, Herbert’s performance against the Chargers finally breaks the ‘curse.’

Things took a turn during their recent game against the Vikings. Herbert’s dominant performance included three touchdown passes, 227 yards, and one interception. This has certainly cleared the hatred surrounding his beloved’s presence in stadiums. A replication of this was seen in the ongoing discussions on the social media platform X.

Justin Herbert’s girlfriend’s style steals the show

Madison Beer’s appearance in the team’s jersey stole the spotlight amid the celebrations of the Los Angeles Chargers’ impressive victory. Lightheartedly brushing off the comments about her supposedly “jinxed” presence, fans rallied behind the renowned artist in a fun yet positive way.

Discussions ignited when a X user reshared Beer’s Instagram story featuring a glimpse of the SoFi Stadium. The thread of reactions started with a fan cherishing her presence in the stands. According to the fan, it was necessary to shut down the critics.

“I’m glad she was there because if she wasn’t, the haters would want her to stay home forever,” the comment said.

Another fan joked that the only “curse” Madison Beer faced was being stuck with the Chargers, all because she’s deeply in love with their quarterback.

“See! And some were saying she’s cursed. If anything, she just walked into a shit storm of Chargers curses that she’ll never be able to escape. All for a handsome 6’6 blonde man,” the comment said.

A fan simply fumed the haters by sharing a mirror selfie from Madison Beer’s Instagram (wearing a Chargers jacket). Indicating the fact that the 37-10 win wasn’t just for the team, he wrote:

“37-10 dub too.”

Another fan applauded Herbert’s impressive performance, noting that Madison Beer had the chance to witness it from the stands.

“She got to see our boyfriend throw for 250/3TDs,” the comment said.

Reaching a direct conclusion on the overall “jinx” drama, a fan wrote:

“I was wondering if she was there. So it’s not her fault then ahaha.”

With these and several other comments on a similar note, the fans ensured backing the couple against critics. Having won their recent game against the Vikings, the Chargers now prepare for the upcoming challenge against the Tennessee Titans. It is most probable that the fans will want Beer at the game.