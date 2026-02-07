Chargers Make Coaching Decision to Help Mike McDaniel After Jim Harbaugh Loses Key Staff Member

Essentials Inside The Story The Chargers are reportedly looking for a new running backs coach

Newly appointed Ravens HC Jesse Minter is reportedly poaching a key member from Jim Harbaugh's Chargers

In 2025, the Chargers offensive line struggled as they allowed a high pressure rate on quarterback dropbacks at 38.4%

We aren’t even through with the Super Bowl yet, but pretty much every NFL team has undergone extensive coaching shuffling. It looks like the shakeups are nowhere near done yet, as the Los Angeles Chargers have made another key hiring decision to aid offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

“It’s considered a strong possibility the Chargers hire Dolphins offensive assistant Max McCaffrey, potentially as running backs coach,” CBS reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on X.

A former wide receiver himself, he’s the older brother of Christian McCaffrey (49ers) and Luke McCaffrey (Commanders). He joined the Miami staff in 2023, his first role in the NFL, and has worked as an offensive assistant ever since.

Before making the jump to the league, McCaffrey spent three years in the college ranks at Northern Colorado, starting as a wide receivers coach. He then took on a dual role as offensive coordinator and receivers coach for the next two seasons before leaving for the Dolphins.

In his first year at Colorado, the team allowed just 1.18 sacks per game, the best figure in the conference, while the following season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting the team’s upward growth under him.

As a player, McCaffrey’s NFL career was rather brief, as he appeared in six games between stints with the Jaguars and 49ers, and also spent time bouncing between the practice squads of the Saints and Packers.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2018: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams DEC 30 December 30, 2018 Los Angeles, CA…San Francisco 49ers Max McCaffrey before the NFL San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Ca on December 30 2018. Jevone Moore Los Angeles CA United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20181230_zaf_c04_333.jpg JevonexMoorex csmphototwo482731

His coaching career found some traction once he reached Miami, as the Dolphins won 11 games for the first time in 15 years in his first season as an offensive assistant. They led the league in total offense at 401.3 yards per game, while also topping the NFL in passing offense, yards per rush, and explosive-play metrics.

This past season didn’t look nearly as good, as Miami failed to produce a single 1,000-yard wide receiver and finished 25th in points per game and 26th in yards per game. Regardless, that downfall should not be viewed as a reflection of McCaffrey’s coaching, since WR Tyreek Hill missed significant time, and Tua Tagovailoa produced one of the worst seasons of his career.

If McCaffrey does land in Los Angeles, it would be a pretty different environment with Justin Herbert leading the offense. In the 2025-26 NFL season, the Chargers finished 11-6 under Jim Harbaugh, with an offense that averaged 333.8 total yards per game (ranked 12th) and 21.6 points per game (ranked 2oth).

While the offense focused on a balanced approach, as they ranked 12th in rushing (121.6 yards/game) and 15th in passing (212.2 yards/game), the offensive line struggled, allowing the second-highest pressure rate on quarterback dropbacks (38.4%) and ranking last in pass block win rate (54.4%).

While speaking of the Chargers, the team is undergoing another coaching overhaul as they are reportedly losing their pass game coordinator.

Jesse Minter reportedly poaching Jim Harbaugh’s coach

Since becoming just the fourth head coach in Ravens history, Jesse Minter has been pretty quick in reshaping his staff. A familiar addition seems to be on the way, as Marcus Brady is expected to join Minter’s staff in the same role he held with the Chargers as pass game coordinator.

Minter has a lot of defensive experience, and that’s where he’s expected to make the biggest impact in Baltimore. But being a head coach means covering all bases, and when it comes to the offense, Minter clearly wanted someone he trusts.

Imago January 1, 2024: Baltimore Ravens new coach Jesse Minter is the fourth head coach in franchise history at the Under Armour Performance Center. – ZUMAm67_ 20240101_zaf_m67_020 Copyright: xKevinxRichardsonx

Brady spent half a decade in Indy from 2018 through 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator for his final two years there, following which he joined the Eagles as a senior offensive consultant. He spent two years in Philly before taking on the Chargers job.

He spent the last two years in Los Angeles as pass game coordinator and was believed to be a candidate for the offensive coordinator job after Greg Roman was let go. While the Chargers did interview Brady, they ultimately went in a different direction, hiring Mike McDaniel instead.

Brady won’t be getting an offensive coordinator title under Minter either, but this move gives him a fresh start and a chance to reestablish his value in a new environment. His resume suggests that Minter won’t regret his decision. During his time in Philly, the Eagles finished third in the NFL in 2023 with a 48.0 percent third-down conversion rate.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts also enjoyed one of the best years of his career, accounting for 38 combined passing and rushing TDs and becoming the first Eagles quarterback to post back-to-back seasons with more than 35 total scores.

The numbers weren’t as eye-catching with the Chargers this season, as Jim Harbaugh’s team ranked 15th in passing offense. But context matters, as Justin Herbert spent much of the year playing behind a patchwork O-line due to injuries. Minter understands what Brady can bring, which is why he went back to someone he knows.

The Chargers, on the other hand, are well aware that losing him will be costly.