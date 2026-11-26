Justin Herbert’s availability for the Los Angeles Chargers‘ Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots remains uncertain after the quarterback entered the NFL’s concussion protocol. With Sunday’s game approaching, the Chargers have made a move to strengthen their quarterback room.

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According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles has signed Jake Browning to its active roster. The team confirmed the transaction on Thursday, November 26, placing defensive back Deane Leonard on Reserve/Injured in a corresponding move.

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Herbert reported concussion symptoms after the Chargers’ 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on November 22. Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed his entry into the protocol, and Herbert did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Browning had joined the Chargers’ practice squad in October. The 30-year-old previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals, making seven starts during the 2023 season. He completed 70.4% of his passes that year, throwing for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns.

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Browning’s promotion gives Los Angeles another experienced quarterback option as it awaits clarity on Herbert’s availability for Sunday’s home game against New England.

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The concern comes after a difficult afternoon for Herbert against the Jets. Despite completing 15 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, he was sacked six times in the 27-24 defeat. He also contributed 32 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries, finishing the game with three total scores. However, the six sacks took his season total to 39, the highest in the NFL at that point.

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Harbaugh addressed the situation during his Monday press conference, explaining that Herbert had reported his symptoms after the game rather than leaving the contest because of the issue.

“After the game, reported symptoms to the trainers and the doctors,” Harbaugh said.

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Under the NFL’s process, Herbert must progress through the required steps and receive clearance before returning to play.

At the time of Harbaugh’s comments, rookie DJ Uiagalelei was the only other quarterback on the Chargers’ active roster. The former Oregon State and Clemson quarterback had made his NFL debut in Week 9, entering the game in the fourth quarter and throwing for 24 yards and a touchdown.

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Harbaugh had already indicated that Uiagalelei would get the first opportunity if Herbert could not play, with Browning potentially joining him. Thursday’s transaction gives the Chargers another experienced option behind Uiagalelei as they prepare for the possibility of playing without Herbert.

Browning’s experience in Cincinnati is particularly relevant to the Chargers’ current situation because he has already handled the responsibility of replacing an injured starting quarterback. In 2023, he stepped in for Joe Burrow and helped the Bengals secure three victories across his seven starts. He also contributed 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, adding another dimension to his production.

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Before entering the NFL, Browning spent four seasons at the University of Washington from 2015 to 2018. He finished his college career as the program’s record holder in passing yards, completions, attempts, and passing touchdowns.

His 2016 campaign was particularly productive: he threw 43 touchdown passes, earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors, and was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. Browning also finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting that season. Those achievements helped establish his reputation as a productive college quarterback before he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

The immediate question for Los Angeles, however, is how its quarterback room will look when it hosts New England. The Chargers entered Week 12 with a 1-9 record, making the matchup another important opportunity to arrest their difficult season.

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Uiagalelei has appeared in just one NFL game and has yet to make a start, while Browning has started 10 times. The veteran’s experience gives the Chargers another option as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup, although the team has not announced who would start if Herbert is unavailable.