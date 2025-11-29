Chargers’ Mekhi Becton Doesn’t Hold Back on Jim Harbaugh as He Regrets Leaving Eagles

The Chargers are going through a little chaos, with starting tackles Rashwan Slater (torn patellar tendon) and Joe Alt (season-ending ankle surgery) out. This left the line in the hands of sixth-stringers and gave them one of the worst pass-block win rates in the league. And now Mekhi Becton has added fuel to the fire.

“Just stay healthy and try to finish every game — if I’m allowed,” Becton said of his goals for the rest of the season.

Becton said that Jacksonville was the first game from which he was pulled without explanation, but that “things are different around here” and “very frustrating for me.”

Becton, the team’s biggest free agent signing, has been battling a concussion, a hand injury, and a knee issue, missing multiple games and feeling like he’s been mishandled compared to his previous stops.