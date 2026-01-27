Mike McDaniel Clarifies Position on Upcoming Staff Changes as Chargers’ New OC

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel after the 2025 season as their new offensive coordinator. Now, with this appointment, there has been a lot of speculation about possibly more changes in the Bolts’ coaching staff. Addressing these concerns, McDaniel issued a response, as reported by Alex Insdorf.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re still going through it, it’s early,” Mike McDaniel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Harbaugh fired Greg Roman, his only previous NFL offensive coordinator, this month, two days after the end of the 2025 season. Los Angeles lost 16-3 to the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots.

With Roman at the helm, the Chargers are coming off an 11-6 season, where they had an offensive balance but struggled to consistently convert their points. Los Angeles finished 12th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 333.8 yards per game.

The unit generated 212.2 passing yards per contest and 121.6 rushing yards, but finished 20th in scoring at 21.6 points per game. These struggles were evident in the postseason, which led to a push for greater efficiency and adaptability on offense, an area McDaniel is expected to address.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Dolphins’ head coach has garnered a reputation of being one best offensive minds in the league. During his time at South Beach, he went 35-33 and led the Dolphins to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023 for the first time since the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

When asked about this hiring, Jim Harbaugh detailed what he wants from the team’s next OC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“A head coach of the offense,” Harbaugh said.

After this appointment, Mike McDaniel will be tasked with maximizing the talents of QB1 Justin Herbert. When asked about his thoughts on the young Chargers signal caller, the former Miami head coach expressed excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike McDaniel shares his thoughts on coaching Herbert

Mike McDaniel expressed that he is “fired up” to be with the Chargers before sharing his thoughts on Justin Herbert.

“That hunger, I could hear it in his voice,” McDaniel said in his press conference. “It was enthusiastic, I was in a room talking with a really loud inside voice out of passion…We were both geeked for the future and the possibilities that it brings.”

The Los Angeles star quarterback recorded a passer rating of 94.1 with 3,727 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 16 games this season. However, while being productive, he threw 13 interceptions and saw a drop in efficiency, which was evident with his poor performance in the playoff against the Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further in his media interaction, McDaniel was questioned about how he would try to protect him and avoid all the hits he took last season. He replied that Herbert must focus on taking advantage of every opportunity he finds on the field.

“Having some quicker, ball-out passes at a higher frequency, so much of the National Football League defense is post-snap,” McDaniel said. “Take advantage of that space with quick throws…One of the best blockers you can have is an open eligible number 1 in a quick amount of time.”

Now, as Mike McDaniel gels with his new team, the Chargers fans will hope that the franchise can make a deep playoff run come next season.