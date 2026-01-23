Chargers’ New OC Mike McDaniel Already Interviews for Another NFL Job After Joining Jim Harbaugh’s Staff

Mike McDaniel has moved on with the Los Angeles Chargers as their new offensive coordinator. The marriage between the former head coach and Miami ended after four years. But McDaniel has received plenty of offers since then. And now another team has entered the mix.

“The Bills are interviewing new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for their head coaching job today, per source. McDaniel, of course, spent the last four years in the AFC East as Dolphins head coach. McDaniel will be Jim Harbaugh’s OC if he doesn’t land an HC job,” NFL reporter Albert Breer reported on X.

Just a few days ago, McDaniel had reportedly declined the head coach position with the Browns and seemed committed to the Chargers under Jim Harbaugh. But Buffalo plays in the same AFC East division where McDaniel coached in Miami, so that familiar territory could change things.

This story is developing; stay tuned!