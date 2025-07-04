Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh’s Kicker Announces Raiders’ Verdict and Issues AFC West Warning

With big plays from the tight ends to the quarterbacks, the NFC pulled off a blockbuster win over the AFC. They now hold the most wins overall, with 30, compared to the AFC’s 29. After a long stretch of dominance by the NFC, the other conference quickly rose to the top with its elite teams. The two conferences have been keeping pace with each other in the race. But no one can deny that the AFC once again features some of the toughest teams with explosive offensive units. And Jim Harbaugh‘s kicker seems to know this better.

The Chiefs and Lions have held their ground. And as we know, the Chargers have made quite an impact since Jim Harbaugh took over the reins. So have other teams like the Denver Broncos, who are quite likely playoff contenders, and the Raiders. Yes, the Las Vegas Raiders, who were at the bottom last season with .235 PCT, have undergone a massive transformation, sparking plenty of conversation.

During an interview for the NFL on FOX, Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker had a subtle warning in his words as he spoke about the AFC teams and how the competition is tougher than ever this season. When the host brought up the Denver Broncos and their defensive improvements, he also touched on the Raiders and called them a potential 6-7 win team. “Raiders, all of a sudden, they’re not a pushover anymore. They got a real coach, they got well, I don’t know about their quarterback, but they’re going to be like a 6-7 win team,” the host said.

The Chargers# 11 didn’t hesitate to praise both the Broncos and the Raiders as he added, “They’re going to be a good team. I think the Raiders are going to surprise people. I think they’re going to win random games that nobody thinks they should be. And then I think the Broncos are just yeah, I think they’re going to be a tough team to play.”

The 25-year-old seems to be aware of how high the stakes are, and so do the veterans and coaches across the league. As he explained, with the way these teams are sharpening and honing their skills, things won’t be easy. Even for the football giants, this season won’t be simple. As said, one notable instance is the Silver and Black, who introduced several changes, including bringing in head coach Pete Carroll.

Though Carroll may not have recent pro coaching experience, his leadership is expected to benefit the team. On top of that, the Raiders have acquired an intriguing pick this year, which has caught the attention (and perhaps envy) of their rivals.

Which team was eyeing the Raiders’ No. 6 pick?

Does the No. 6 ring a bell? After all, the 21-year-old has been all the rage this year. Why? Well, the Raiders’ rookie, Ashton Jeanty, rushed for 159 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns, raising his season total to 1,893 yards across 10 games back in November. Jeanty is the “best football player in the country,” as Boise State coach Spencer Danielson noted about the “big-time leader” and “elite human being.”

The hype around the rookie is understandable. Joining the offensive line with Geno Smith and Brock Bowers, he will likely prove to be a star for the Las Vegas Raiders and contribute to elevating the team. “Ashton Jeanty is the frontrunner to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this coming season,” Owain Jones from Pro Football Network said.

And the Denver Broncos understand it better than anyone. In fact, the team was reportedly eyeing the rookie for their roster. As per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Sean Payton wanted Jeanty to join their team. “The Broncos considered moving up in the first round for running back Ashton Jeanty. They called around to teams picking in the top 10. But the price simply would have been ‘too heavy’ for Denver’s liking, per a source. And the team eyeing Jeanty (Raiders) was a division rival, thus not a likely trade partner,” he said.

Well, that didn’t happen, and amid it all, Jeanty landed with the Raiders. However, the Broncos did pick up R.J. Harvey, a talented running back from UCF. He’s a strong player too, and should be a good fit behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Well, this speaks volumes about how competitive the teams will be in the AFC this season.