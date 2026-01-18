NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Justin Herbert Incident After Chargers’ Wild Card Loss to the Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story Patriots defensive lineman Milton Williams sacked Justin Herbert, making contact with the QB's head

Despite visual evidence of head contact, officials did not flag the play for roughing the passer

The Patriots capitalized on the ensuing possession, eventually winning the game 16-3

The NFL released its weekly list of punishments on Saturday, and it caught everyone off guard. During ‌the Los Angeles Chargers’ 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots, an incident involving quarterback Justin Herbert raised eyebrows. The no-call late in the first half sparked chatter, especially after Drake Maye’s team turned the moment into points. Los Angeles fans eyed a punishment after the game, and now the league has made its stance clear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the Chargers’ wild-card loss, the Patriots sacked Justin Herbert six times. One of the hits came in the second quarter with 41 seconds left on the clock. The Chargers were facing third-and-11 when defensive lineman Milton Williams charged towards Herbert to sack him. The cameras caught him contacting the quarterback’s head. However, the officials didn’t throw any flags for roughing the passer, as many expected. Even the league didn’t penalize him when the NFL dropped its game-day accountability report for its wild-card round on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots eventually edged out the Chargers, but the possibility of Williams receiving the fine still lingered. It is because the league can issue fines after reviewing the play, even when penalties aren’t called on the field. According to the league’s rulebook, roughing the passer can lead to fines starting at $17,389. This amount can increase to $23,186 if a player repeats the offense in the same campaign.

The league issued only eight fines, and none of the violations involved the hit on Herbert. NBC’s rule analyst Terry McAulay reviewed the play during the broadcast. In his opinion, Williams should have faced a penalty for violating the rule, along with a gain of fifteen yards and an automatic first down for the Chargers. Unfortunately, the game didn’t head in that direction, and their following play ended in a punt.

In no time, the Patriots leveraged the situation and extended the lead to 6-3 by kicking a field goal right before halftime. The Patriots eventually stopped Herbert’s team from advancing past the first round in the postseason, continuing their playoff drought that stretches back to 2018. Meanwhile, Los Angeles moved fast after the loss as it parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Herbert’s team makes firings on offense after playoff exit

Greg Roman and Jim Harbaugh’s partnership dates back to 2011, when they both worked for the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, he had been Harbaugh’s only offensive coordinator, joining him again in Los Angeles two years ago. However, that changed after the franchise mirrored its playoff performance from last year, scoring just one touchdown. The loss prompted the team to release Roman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp aJul 25, 2025 El Segundo, CA, USA Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh left and offensive coordinator Greg Roman during training camp at The Bolt. El Segundo The Bolt California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250725_jhp_al2_0343

Injuries undoubtedly played a major role in the team’s offensive downfall. The Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater in training camp, while Joe Alt sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 9. But the team didn’t go easy on Roman and also dismissed offensive line coach Mike Devlin. Meanwhile, Harbaugh broke his silence on Roman’s firing, calling it part of an organizational reset.

“It’s results-oriented,” he said. “And as an organization, we’re doing everything with one goal in mind: That’s to win a championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, the coach has relied on a powerful running game along with dominant defenses. This formula has paid off during Harbaugh’s three-year stint with the Niners, but now he’s ready to go beyond this approach. He and general manager Joe Hortiz made it clear that they won’t box themselves while searching for a new offensive coordinator.

“We’re going to compete for the best candidate, and it is an attractive position,” Hortiz said.

With major changes underway, Justin Herbert’s team signals it is serious about reshaping the offense and changing their postseason fate.