NFL Rumors: Chargers Delay $114M Extension Due to Divorce Dispute Between Rashawn Slater & Ex-Wife

Rashawn Slater’s journey with the Chargers has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. The team drafted him back in 2021 as the 13th overall pick. And from day one, he proved he was worth the hype. Slater jumped straight into the starting left tackle spot as a rookie, crushing it so hard that he landed a Pro Bowl nod and a spot on the All-Rookie Team. Talk about making an instant impact! But just when things were heating up, disaster struck in 2022—a biceps injury sidelined him for the season. Still, he bounced back stronger, playing every game in 2023. And locking down his spot as one of the league’s top tackles.

And this year, Slater just got paid – big time. After proving himself as one of the NFL’s elite tackles, the Chargers rewarded their star with a massive four-year, $114 million extension. But as the ink dried on his historic deal, another story quietly surfaced. One that had nothing to do with football. Shortly after news broke about his record-breaking $114 million extension, an NFL rumors page on X revealed that the Chargers tackle had recently finalized his divorce from his wife, Stassney Brown. The timing raised eyebrows. Especially when you consider the massive $29 million signing bonus. And the fact that Slater will now earn over $75,000 per day.

Naturally, the internet did what it does best – speculate. Some wondered if the delay in finalizing his extension had anything to do with the divorce proceedings. But before the theories could spiral, a friend of Slater’s ex-wife, Stassney Brown, quickly shut down the rumors. In a post on X, they made it clear that the contract negotiations were completely separate from personal matters.

At the end of the day, Slater’s new deal is about football – not off-field drama. The Chargers see him as a cornerstone of their franchise, and after the season he just had, it’s easy to understand why. Whatever happened behind the scenes, one thing’s for sure: Rashawn Slater got paid because he earned it. And now, he’s ready to prove he’s worth every cent.

Rashawn Slater’s road to a record contract

The Chargers didn’t just extend Rashawn Slater this summer. They crowned him as the NFL’s new benchmark for offensive linemen. When NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo broke the news of that four-year, $114 million extension with $92 million guaranteed, it wasn’t just another contract announcement. At $28.5 million per year, the deal made Slater the league’s highest-paid OL.

Slater’s 2024 season tells why he earned this payday. Starting 15 games, he transformed into Justin Herbert‘s bodyguard, allowing just three sacks all year while grading as PFF’s second-best tackle league-wide. Whether stonewalling elite pass rushers or clearing highways for the run game, he became the perfect fit for Jim Harbaugh’s smashmouth philosophy.

via Imago Credits: @rdsl8r

The beauty of this deal lies in its simplicity. No messy holdouts, no public negotiations – just quiet professionalism from a player who let his tape do the talking. While rumors swirled about his personal life, Slater showed up to training camp on time and kept working, trusting his performance would speak for itself. Now, at just 26 years old, he’s not just secured his financial future. He’s become the foundation of an offense that’s building around him. With new weapons like Najee Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton behind him, that $28.5 million annual price tag might look like a discount if he continues dominating at this level.

In a league where contract drama often overshadows actual play, Slater’s extension stands out as a rare case of perfect timing. A franchise rewarding its homegrown talent at exactly the right moment, for exactly what he’s worth. The divorce speculation made for fleeting headlines, but this deal? This is the story that will define the Chargers’ offense for years to come.