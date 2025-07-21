NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh’s Plans for Justin Herbert Under Threat After Charger WR Retired

“I woke up the other day and said… I gotta get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame”, said coach Jim Harbaugh in May this year. Harbaugh had explained that this 3:30 a.m. revelation would mean an ambitious plan of chasing Super Bowl wins and building a team around Justin Herbert. However, the recent struggles of the Los Angeles Chargers exposed how much Herbert has lacked dependable talent around him. Their 12-32 playoff loss to the Houston Texans last year only underscored that deficiency.

Harbaugh hasn’t shied away from addressing the issue. “Justin’s biggest weakness is those around him that he’s counting on offense,” he said without hesitation. The Chargers attempted to fix that this offseason. They brought in several offensive weapons, including Mike Williams, Najee Harris, Tyler Conklin, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Oronde Gadsden II, and Tre Harris. These moves initially appeared to give Herbert a better support cast than he had at the end of the 2024 season. Moving into the preseason now, the Chargers are still looking to revamp their offensive line-up, and rumors suggest that it’s a wide receiver that they are looking for.

A few days ago, Michael Haney of the Bolt Beat believed that rookie receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith could replace the retired veteran. He wrote, “With Williams gone, the Chargers need a receiver who can win on the outside and threaten defenses vertically. Quentin Johnson, for all his growth since his rookie season, doesn’t fit that mold. Neither does Keenan Allen, who has been linked with Los Angeles all offseason. That’s where Lambert-Smith can step in.” However, now rumors are buzzing about the possibility of a reunion between wideout Keenan Allen and the Chargers.

The Chargers have been tied to former wideout Keenan Allen throughout the offseason. Now, their interest in bringing Allen back has only intensified. Allen, second all-time in receptions and receiving yards for the Chargers, could provide a much-needed veteran presence. He is not the elite weapon he once was. However, he remains a starting-caliber receiver in a league desperate for reliable playmakers.

Allen proved his value with the Chicago Bears last season as he caught 70 passes from rookie Caleb Williams, proving he can still contribute. Despite never playing under Harbaugh, Allen already has chemistry with Justin Herbert and would slot in smoothly. Ladd McConkey, a second-year breakout candidate, remains the future of the passing game, but Allen could serve as a stabilizing No. 2. Still, one looming question remains: Does Allen even want to come back to L.A.?

After being traded to the Bears, Allen admitted that he did not take the move lightly. Though he had acknowledged the business side of the NFL, he had also hoped to finish his career with the Chargers. Whether those feelings of disappointment and disrespect still linger is unclear. If Allen returns, the storybook ending would be in reach. He just needs 52 catches to surpass Antonio Gates as the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions. It is a milestone that would cement his legacy in L.A. The fans have already started calling on him to “come back home”. However, any possible return must also consider the significant shoes Allen would be filling.

Chargers compromised again around Justin Herbert?

At first glance, it looked like Justin Herbert finally had the support he needed heading into the 2025 preseason. Yet even as the Chargers continue to reshape their offense, one glaring void remains in the form of WR Mike Williams. When the 2025 offseason began, Mike Williams, in particular, seemed like a smart signing for the Chargers. But things took a surprising turn a few days ago.

The Chargers had acquired Williams to bolster their offense. Over eight NFL seasons, the veteran WR totaled 330 receptions for 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 15.5 yards per catch. He notched two 1,000-yard seasons (in 2019 and 2021), led the NFL in yards per reception (20.4) in 2019, and remained a legitimate deep threat even in 2024. The Chargers brought him in not only for his stats but for his proven ability to stretch the field and give Justin Herbert a big, reliable target. Unfortunately, that plan fell apart.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a touchdown was scored with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Initially placed on the PUP list during training camp due to a minor injury, Williams shocked the team by announcing his retirement soon after. Williams has now officially retired. The news hit Herbert hard.“When everything mattered the most, he was going to show up and that’s what I’ll remember most about him. It was an honor to play alongside him…definitely heartbreaking, tough news to hear about. But we got his back no matter what”, Herbert said via ESPN.

Williams’ departure left a significant void in talent as well as in leadership within a developing Chargers offense. Harbaugh had hoped to rebuild the offensive identity by revamping both the quarterback and receiver groups around Herbert. Now, with Williams gone, that process must be recalibrated.

As training camp continues, the Chargers are carefully weighing their next steps. Alongside Allen, they’ve reportedly expressed interest in veteran wideout Amari Cooper. Meanwhile, internal options like Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are being monitored closely. These players will get valuable reps in the preseason to prove they’re ready for bigger roles around Justin Herbert. Their performance could ultimately determine whether the Chargers will dive back into the free-agent pool. Nevertheless, the Chargers will not be letting this setback derail their playoff plans under Harbaugh this season.