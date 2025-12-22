NFL Suspends Chargers’ Denzel Perryman for Two Games Over Cowboys Incident

We have ourselves another suspension this year. And Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh would be scratching his head right now as the team will be without a key defensive piece for the remainder of the regular season. Linebacker Denzel Perryman is suspended for the last two weeks, the league confirmed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“NFL suspended Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman two games for what it called ‘repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys,” insider Adam Schefter wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The play in question came in the second quarter of Sunday’s 34–17 Chargers win over the Cowboys. Dak Prescott completed a short throw to wide receiver Ryan Flournoy along the left sideline. Flournoy slid to the ground to secure the catch and wasn’t touched as he went down.

Perryman came in late and delivered a hit while Flournoy was already on the turf. Helmet-to-helmet contact followed, and the flag came out for unnecessary roughness. The league later explained that the hit violated the rule prohibiting “using any part of the helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck area.”

Perryman plans to appeal, according to his agent, Ron Butler. If the suspension holds, he’ll miss the final two regular-season games and won’t be eligible to return until Jan. 5, the Monday after the Chargers’ season finale against the Broncos.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a Chargers team still fighting for a playoff spot, that’s not a small absence.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Harbaugh on Denzel Perryman’s suspension

Through 10 games, he’s logged 298 defensive snaps, piled up 47 tackles, and added four stops for loss. That’s real work in the middle of the defense, which is why Jim Harbaugh is holding out hope that the suspension doesn’t stick. Maybe too much hope.

“I really thought he was trying to go over the tackle, over the ball carrier, and hopefully that will be taken into consideration on appeal,” Harbaugh said. “I think Denzel’s done a good job, a great job of trying to take the helmet out of his play, and I know he’ll continue to do that.”

But we all know how this league treats repeat offenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2023, when Perryman was with the Texans, he was suspended three games for repeated violations of player-safety rules. That suspension was later reduced to two games on appeal, but the label stuck. Around that same stretch, he was fined $66,666 for impermissible use of his helmet.

Then it happened again last season, this time for a hit on Kareem Hunt when Hunt was with the Chiefs. That’s why appeals like this are tough. The NFL is far less forgiving when there’s a pattern, and Perryman’s file isn’t exactly thin.

This is his 11th season in the league and his second stint with the Chargers. He originally came in as a second-round pick in 2015, back when the franchise was still in San Diego. He spent six seasons there before moving on to the Raiders, then the Texans, and eventually circling back to Los Angeles. Losing a veteran like him in the most important stretch of the season could be costly.