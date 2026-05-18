Outrage Mounts Against Mike McDaniel’s Inclusion in NFL’s Accelerator Program After Getting Fired by Dolphins

The NFL’s Accelerator Program was launched in 2022 to help create more leadership opportunities for underrepresented candidates across the league. The program was put on hold in 2025 to ensure that it becomes “more effective.” But upon its return in 2026, the program received more hate rather than support regarding the inclusion of Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel was hired by the Miami Dolphins on February 6, 2022, and coached the team for four seasons before he was fired on January 8, 2026. Hence, Many fans and analysts believe McDaniel’s inclusion feels unnecessary because he already reached the highest level as the head coach, and adding him defeats the purpose of the program.

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Miami finished 7-10 in McDaniel’s final year, marking the franchise’s second straight losing season after playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023. His firing came only 16 months after signing a three-year extension in August 2024, after the franchise took notice of his lack of structure and attitude towards coaching.

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USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins Practice, Aug 17, 2022 Miami Gardens, Florida, US Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, 17.08.2022 11:00:32, 18882213, NPStrans, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Tyreek Hill, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 18882213

McDaniel’s coaching tenure began in 2014 when he was with the Cleveland Browns, then his journey included stops with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers before he became the coach for the Dolphins. Now serving as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, McDaniel remains one of the most recognizable names connected to the program. That is why many critics argue the Accelerator Program is drifting away from its original mission of helping lesser-known coaches and executives build connections with NFL owners and decision-makers.

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The program itself was created to address decades of minority candidates not receiving opportunities for coaching and executive positions. It aims to promote diversity by providing underrepresented candidates the chance to meet with owners and executives.

However, the NFL recently confirmed the revamped program will now also include non-minority candidates.

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“The May accelerator is intended to focus on advancing talent from underrepresented groups,” the NFL wrote in a memo to all 32 teams, “while remaining open to qualified senior-level candidates of all backgrounds.”

While he checks all the boxes coming from a mixed background, critics are not giving him the benefit of the doubt.

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Mike McDaniel’s inclusion in the NFL initiative draws heavy criticism online

The strongest criticism came from longtime Dallas Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr., who argued that the NFL is moving away from the original mission of creating opportunities for overlooked coaches.

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“Mike McDaniel, a former head coach, should not be in this program,” Clarence Hill Jr. posted on X. “This is a flawed adjustment to anti-DEI talk. The NFL cowered to Trump. Other coaches who could use this program are being left out. This is not right.”

The backlash also ties into the NFL’s controversial decision during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, when the league removed the “End Racism” slogan from the field and replaced it with “It Takes All of Us.” The move came while President Donald Trump attended the game, and many critics viewed it as the NFL softening its stance on diversity and inclusion under political pressure.

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Many of his fans were puzzled about the reasons behind his participation in a program originally designed to help minority and lesser-known coaching candidates gain exposure and networking opportunities.

“Describing a program as ‘smaller (34 people total)’ and then listing Mike McDaniel as a participant reveals that the NFL’s accelerator initiative—supposedly for diverse coaching talent—is now pivoting to include previously successful head coaches, which shifts its purpose from opportunity pipeline to networking retreat,” one showed his frustration.

McDaniel already has years of experience at the highest level, including a four-year run as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2022 to 2025.

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“Imagine NOT making this list after being in the league for 12+ yrs. You must be the most pathetic, forced hire of all time,” another added. “Literally no reason McDaniel is in this program,” one commented. “It is absolutely ridiculous that he is on this list. You are 100% right,” another added.

With his experience, many people in the NFL feel that his slot in the Accelerator Program would be more fitting for someone who is less experienced or younger.