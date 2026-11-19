It was supposed to be another quiet Wednesday night in the Hollywood Hills. Then the patrol cars arrived. Police rushed to the home of singer Madison Beer, the fiancée of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, in response to a reported burglary attempt.

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Video from the scene, posted by ABC7 Eyewitness News on X, showed a heavy law enforcement presence outside the property, and the speed of the response has fans and neighbors asking the same question: what exactly happened inside the gates of one of Hollywood’s newest power couples?

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The entire fiasco began on Tuesday night, November 17, 2026. Burglars reportedly targeted the Sherman Oaks residence of tennis star Sloane Stephens, putting high-profile Los Angeles homeowners and local law enforcement on high alert.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, just before 8:00 p.m., LAPD’s Hollywood Division received a call reporting a possible break-in and trespassing at the Hollywood Hills property owned by Madison Beer. After gathering more details from the caller, who reported spotting two suspicious individuals, emergency services dispatch upgraded the call from trespassing to an active burglary.

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Shortly after the call, multiple LAPD squad cars and air support converged on the Hollywood Hills home. Aerial and street-level video captured by ABC7 showed Madison Beer and Justin Herbert standing outside the residence, unharmed, speaking with responding officers.

In the process, officers also conducted a thorough sweep of the interior and exterior of Beer’s home and determined no forced entry, theft, or crime occurred on her property.

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However, investigators did trace the commotion to a suspected prowler caught on remote security cameras at the house next door, classifying that incident as trespassing after the suspect fled prior to police arrival. But LAPD formally confirmed to media outlets that the call at Beer and Herbert’s residence was a false alarm with no arrests or injuries, easing initial fears that the couple had become the latest victims of L.A.’s celebrity burglary ring.

Yet, the incident somewhat brought fear into the newly engaged couple’s life.

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Justin Herbert and Madison Beer started dating in 2025. And a year later, the celebrity pair announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post featuring photos from the proposal, captioned simply: “Meet my fiancé.”

Following their engagement, while Herbert navigates an active NFL career as the QB1 for the LA Chargers, the couple settled into Beer’s Hollywood Hills home as their primary base in Los Angeles.

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According to public property records, the home is legally registered solely under Madison Beer’s name, which the American singer purchased from actress Ashley Tisdale for roughly $5.9 million in 2022.

But that said, while Herbert lives with Beer in the Hollywood Hills, he reportedly also maintains his own Southern California real estate, a roughly 5,000-square-foot home valued around $5 million closer to the coast and the Los Angeles Chargers’ facilities.

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However, during the false burglary attempt, Herbert was in Beer’s Hollywood Hills home after coming off their first win of the season against the Baltimore Ravens in an away game in Week 10.